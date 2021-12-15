Sergio Agüero has had a brilliant career, he will be considered one of the best forwards there was, his numbers indicate it. Part of his great success comes from his coaches. These are the best Kun has had in his career:
They coincided in their first stage at Atleti. He was the first great coach of Kun Agüero’s elite. 46 goals and 18 assists were scored by Sergio under Aguirre’s orders. Together they managed to give Atlético a Champions League classification after 12 years without the colchoneros contesting it.
It was the coach who made him debut as a professional. Thanks to him, he became the youngest player to make his debut in the Argentine first division, at 15 years and a month. The record was previously held by Maradona, who debuted in first class when he was almost 16 years old.
It was who replaced Aguirre and who gave the final push for Kun to set course for the Premier League. Agüero scored 42 goals with him and gave 19 assists. Together they won the Europa League with that pair of fearsome strikers Agüero-Forlán.
Mancini was Kun’s first coach and it was with the first that he managed to win the Premier League. With him he had the same records as with Aguirre, 46 goals and 18 assists, but in much fewer games. Kun began to be Kun after Mancini’s first stage.
He is the coach who has given Argentina the most joy in the last decade and with it Kun. With him he managed to win the Copa América that all Argentines longed for.
For three years he was Agüero’s coach. The City was about to live the great revolution that would live with Guardiola. With Pellegrini, Kun won their second Premier League and their numbers improved a lot, 89 goals and 32 assists. Agüero was about to reach his best version.
He led the Argentine team from 2011 to 2014. With him, Argentina was about to lift the biggest trophy at the national team level in 2014, falling in the World Cup final against Germany in overtime.
The best coach of Kun’s career. Guardiola is a coach who leaves his mark on the players. Agüero reached his prime with him. 124 goals and 29 assists, three Premier Leagues together and Manchester City’s golden age where the best game has been able to show its fans.
