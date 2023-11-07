The prestigious British magazine Fourfourtwo, specialized in football, compiled, as is customary, the ranking of the best coaches in the world, a list headed by the Catalan Pep Guardiola, of the English Manchester City, who became champion in the last Champions League, beating Inter. Milan in the grand final.
The former Barcelona coach is followed by the German Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), the Italian Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), the Spanish Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and the German Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich).
The good news is that there is an Argentine in the top 10: it is Diego Pablo Simeone, who is tenth in the ranking. The publication highlighted his “longevity” and “impressive” achievements, especially “against the power of Barcelona and Real Madrid.” “Not only having competed, but also having beaten them”he pointed out, in reference to the coach of Atlético Madrid in Spain.
It is also worth highlighting that there are two other Argentines among the 50 best: Mauricio Pochettino, 18th. and in charge of English Chelsea, and Martin Demichelis in box 35, commanding his country’s River Plate.
“A year away last season appears to have revitalized Pochettino as he returned to the Premier League with Chelsea. Amid a series of player departures and arrivals and off-field problems, the Argentine has managed to get his team playing exciting football with promising talent”, was valued over Poche.
Demichelis remarked: “He was given a difficult task: he came to River Plate to replace the iconic Marcelo Gallardo. He ended up winning his first seven games in a row without conceding a goal and quickly took the league title. He could manage in Europe one day,” finished over “Micho”, who won the local tournament with River and is going for another local title.
|
POSITION
|
NAME
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
PEP GUARDIOLA
|
MAN CITY
|
2
|
JURGEN KLOPP
|
LIVERPOOL
|
3
|
CARLO ANCELOTTI
|
REAL MADRID
|
4
|
MIKEL ARTETA
|
ARSENAL
|
5
|
THOMAS TUCHEL
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
6
|
EDDIE HOWE
|
NEWCASTLE
|
7
|
XAVI HERNANDEZ
|
BARCELONA
|
8
|
ROBERTO DE ZERBI
|
BRIGHTON
|
9
|
UNAI EMERY
|
ASTON VILLA
|
10
|
DIEGO SIMEONE
|
ATLETICO MADRID
|
