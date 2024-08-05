The United States has a wide variety of cities that many people around the world would choose to settle down or go on vacation to. However, One of them stands out above the rest and leads the ranking for living, working and doing tourism. in 2024, prepared by a specialized international consulting firm.

Young people having fun in the city Photo:Resonance website Share

New York, the best city to live, work and do tourism



The city of skyscrapers received the best score thanks to its places of interestwhich makes it a very sought-after city to live, walk and work in. It offers great attractions such as monuments, architecture, parks, culture, recreation and its various shopping centers that attract millions to

“New York has topped the list of best US cities since our inaugural ranking. In 2024, what awaits us is the urban recovery of the United States on a grand scale, with a dizzying list of New shows, hotels and parks, and record real estate prices“, explained the consultancy Resonance in its study.

“When it’s your turn to return to America’s greatest city, do yourself a favor and take some time to watch the phoenix rise from above: There are the classics like the Empire State Building and Top of the Rock, but there are also spectacular new locations like SUMMIT One Vanderbilt and its all-glass outdoor elevators. Go up, look down, and exhale. This city is back“, the consultant said.

The report noted that Tourism was the economic activity that allowed the city to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic and local authorities estimate that the city is about to reach the visitor levels it had before the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020.

“Fortunately, Tourism figures have made an impressive comebackand from 33 million visitors in 2021 (less than half of the 2019 total) to 62.2 million in 2023,” the report said.

The top 10 best cities in the United States, according to the ranking