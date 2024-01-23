Next April there will be a new solar eclipse, which can be seen perfectly in the north of Mexico. While there is still some time for this event to happen, We tell you where you can perfectly appreciate this natural event.something that could well disappoint many of the country's inhabitants.

It will be next April 8, 2024 when the solar eclipse takes place. As always, you can expect two stages. To begin with, the partial can be observed throughout the country with a duration of several hours, where people who are in the central and southern areas of the country will be able to enjoy this event. However, It will be the total stage that will only be visible in the trajectory of the umbra, that is, in northern Mexico.

To be specific, Mazatlán, Durango, Torreón and Monclova are the locations where the total eclipse will last up to four minutes and 17 seconds., although the best location of all will be Nazas, where the phenomenon will be visible for four minutes and 28 seconds. Likewise, this solar eclipse can be observed in many parts of the United States and Canada.

As always, you must take the necessary measures in the event of an eclipse. Everyone who is not in locations under the shadow of the eclipse will have to wear special glasses to avoid injury or damage to digital equipment. Fortunately, All those who are under the shadow of the eclipse will be able to safely enjoy the total stage without any type of accessory.. We remind you that on April 8, 2024, the solar eclipse will take place that can be seen from Mexico. On related topics, two solar explosions will impact Earth. Likewise, Guadalajara is the city with the best internet in Mexico.

It will be interesting to enjoy this event, at least in the north of the country. All of us who live in the rest of Mexico will have to settle for wearing glasses so as not to burn our retinas and only appreciate a part of this event that not many have had the opportunity to enjoy.

