According to a ranking by the Intelligence Unit of the renowned British magazine The Economist. One more time, Vienna ranks first in the annual ranking worldwide.

The magazine made a ranking of “the best cities to live”, of which living conditions were evaluated in 173 citiesthrough the qualification of five categories: stability, medical attention, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

(You may be interested in: Winter holidays: the news of the ski season in Argentina).

Like last year, and for the fourth time in five years, Vienna was ranked first for “its excellent mix of stability, culture and entertainment and reliable infrastructure”. Meanwhile, Copenhagen, similar in size and characteristics, came in second on the list, followed by Melbourne in Australia.

In Latin America, the city that won the first place in a top ten, was Argentina, since it was once again rated as the best city to live in the region. Since 2013, the city of Buenos Aires has been at the top of the list, with the exception of 2021, which was surpassed by Montevideo.

​

(You may be interested in: An affordable trip to Orlando: enjoy the city without compromising your finances).

According to the British magazine, Buenos Aires obtained a total of 82.4 pointsout of a total of 100, well above the average for Latin America, which was 68.2.

The city of Buenos Aires stood out in the Education and Culture variant, where it achieved its best score. “It is the city with the most theaters in the world, after London and before New York”, they highlighted from The Economist.

Likewise, last year Business Insider magazine ranked Buenos Aires as one of the best cities in the world where you can live for a thousand dollars or less per month.

The exchange rate, beneficial for foreign tourists, positioned the country at the top of the list prepared by the magazine.

The article, published this August, took two indices from the Serbian Numbeo database as a reference: the cost of living and the quality of life. The first index took into account the cost of living in a city, with or without the amount of rent (when it is taken into account, it is for one person, both within a city and in the suburbs); prices in supermarkets and restaurants, and local purchasing power.

In this list, Buenos Aires is ranked 439 out of 519 cities. The list is headed by Hamilton, in Bermuda, and Basel, in Switzerland, and towards the bottom are seven Pakistani cities.

(You may be interested in: Travel from Colombia to Mexico: how much money is needed?).

View of the Swiss Alps.

The ranking of the best cities in Latin America

1.Buenos Aires

2. Santiago de Chile

3. Montevideo (dropped two places)

4. San Juan, Puerto Rico

5. San Jose (Costa Rica)

6. Rio de Janeiro

7. Saint Paul

8. Panama City

9. Assumption

10. Monterey

11. Quito

12. Manaus

13. Bogota

14. Santiago de Queretaro

15. Mexico City

(It may interest you: Learn about these wonders of the ancient world and their current state).

Meanwhile, the publication of The Economist stressed that cities in the Asia-Pacific region recovered the most. According to the survey, these cities are in their best moment, compared to the last 15 years.

The 10 best cities to live in the world

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

3. Melbourne, Australia

4. Sydney, Australia

5.Vancouver, Canada

6. Zurich, Switzerland

7.Calgary, Canada

8. Geneva, Switzerland

9. Toronto, Canada

10. Osaka, Japan (10th place)

11. Auckland, Australia (10th place)

Finally, The Economist He placed Damascus at the bottom of his list, rated the least livable city for more than a decade. they follow him Tripoli and kyivwhose infrastructure score was 23.2 out of 100, after the war that broke out on Ukrainian territory.

More news in EL TIEMPO:

Are you planning to travel to the UK? Follow these tips for a safe migratory transit

Putting together vacation plans? These are the trending destinations and their rates

Travel and tourism sector in Colombia recovers and exceeds pre-pandemic levels: WTTC

GDA THE NATION