The Financial University under the Government has studied the quality of life in Russian cities with a population of over 250 thousand people. It is reported by RIA News…

Moscow topped the rating, St. Petersburg and Grozny were also in the top three. In addition, the experts positively assessed Magnitogorsk, Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga, Naberezhnye Chelny, Belgorod and Nizhny Novgorod. Khabarovsk, Astrakhan and Barnaul were recognized as anti-leaders on the list.

Related materials:

The research was carried out through opinion polls. Residents were asked questions about the level of income, propensity to migrate, interest in cultural values ​​(theaters, books, museums), the condition of roads and the quality of public transport, medicine, education, and housing and communal services. In addition, the conditions for entrepreneurship, the state of the environment, the general anxiety of the population, as well as the prevalence of domestic violence and injuries were investigated. In addition to opinion polls, data from Rosstat, the Bank of Russia and from open sources were used in the work.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided answering a question from a journalist from Veliky Novgorod about the best city to live in and spoke about the development of infrastructure. He specified that both small and large cities are developing in the country.

In early December, analysts in the annual Expat Insider 2021 ranking indicated that Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Malaga (Spain), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Sydney (Australia) and Singapore were the best cities to live and work for foreign specialists. The worst were Rome and Milan (Italy), Johannesburg (South Africa), Istanbul (Turkey) and Tokyo (Japan). A year earlier, the Russian capital was one of the twenty best cities for expats, and in the new list it takes 49th place out of 57. According to all the key research criteria, Moscow did not rise above the 40th line.