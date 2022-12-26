Andrea Tacconi has published a video on social media in which his father Stefano can be seen walking in the corridors of the rehabilitation center

A little more serene Christmas for the family of Stefano Tacconi, the former goalkeeper of Juve and the national team. In fact, his son Andrea has published a video in which his father is seen as he takes a few steps in the corridors of the rehabilitation center where he has been hospitalized for months now. “The best Christmas present,” wrote the boy.

For all lovers of Italian football and sport in general, the last few have been really dramatic weeks. At the end of November the former cycling champion Davide Rebellin lost his life in Montebello Vicentino after a truck hit him during a training session.

Then, last December 16, the news of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s disappearance spread. The former Serbian footballer and coach passed away aged just 53, after fighting like a lion against myeloid leukemia that hit him in 2019.

The next day, December 17, it fell to surrender Mario Sconcertione of the most knowledgeable and respected journalists and sports commentators in the whole country.

After a few days, many were also afraid for Gianluca Vialli. The head of delegation of the Italian national team, after announcing a temporary retirement from professional activity, was hospitalized in a London clinic, where he was also joined by his elderly mother. His at the moment conditions they would be delicate, but stable.

Stefano Tacconi standing

After all these tragedies, luckily one has come which makes everyone happy. Stefano Tacconi, who has been undergoing treatment since last April 23 for a broken aneurysm and for one cerebral hemorrhagefinally walked again.

In reality, the former champion had taken his first steps already a few weeks agowhen his son Andrea told it on social media.

Today however, his many fans, who continue to follow and support him despite years having passed since his retirement, have been able to see with their own eyes the former goalkeeper who walk.

In fact, his son Andrea has published a video in which Stefano can be seen walking in the hospital, with the help of a walker but with a quite brisk step.

The boy defined it as “The best Christmas present“.