Santa Claus has been good to Celta Vigo and its fans. The footballer Iago Aspas, 37, has renewed with the celestial club until 2026as confirmed this December 25 by the Vigo entity in a press release.

“From his first steps in the lower categories at just 8 years old, to becoming the most emblematic figure of Celta, the one from Moaña has so far added 574 games, 220 goals and 82 assistshighlighted Celta on its website and official platforms.

“A record between the first team and the subsidiary to which is added the fact that he has managed to be the top Spanish scorer in LaLiga EA Sports in four seasons (2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22), numbers that have continued to grow in 2024. The ‘Rey das Bateas’ closes the year with no less than 14 goalsshowing that the passing of the years has only strengthened his scoring instinct and his impact on the game,” he added.

“An exquisite style that goes beyond the field. And off the green, Iago has managed to win the affection of Celtic fans with his closeness, his charisma and his personality. For years he has been the soul of a locker room and the idol of thousands of Celtic fans. who have seen in him a reflection of what it means to be celestial: faithful, loyal and a fighter. A symbol of effort, sacrifice and love for colors,” the statement continued.

Thus, Celta expressed “its most sincere gratitude” to Aspas “for all these years of dedication, effort and leadership.” “It is a source of pride for the club and for Celticism.” have one of the great emblems of Spanish footballliving legend of Celticism, one more year,” he concluded.

“Celta is my life, it is my home, it is me”

Furthermore, Iago Aspas himself stated in a video broadcast by Celta de Vigo: “Every corner of this stadium and every shout from the stands have accompanied me on this path. Here I have lived unforgettable days, moments of joy and celebration, and days of pain from which we rose together. For me, this is much more than football, much more than a club.”

“Celta is my life, it is my home, it is me. They say that nothing lasts forever, but What I feel about these colors, I will always carry in my heart. That’s why I ask you, shall we continue?” Aspas finally added.