They say that the third time is the charm. For many years we have seen the goalkeeper and captain of the Chilean National Team nominated as the best goalkeeper in the world. But until 2022, it was finally given the recognition it has long deserved. Christiane Endler is The Best and is positioned at the top of world football.
During 2021, Endler was chosen as the best goalkeeper in the French league by the union and the French Football Federation. I am 12th on the Ballon d’Or list, and it is the first time that a goalkeeper appears on this list. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) also ranked it number one. In his last season with PSG, he was able to end the hegemony of his current team, Olympique Lyon, who had won the domestic league, Division 1 Féminine, for 14 years. Leading the Paris team to its first title in its history was no mean feat.
From the South of America to the South of Europe, Tiane has made it clear throughout her career that smaller goalkeepers are not needed but goalkeepers who can follow the path she has blazed. His talent and work have completely closed a debate that should never have been opened.
Congratulations to the best goalkeeper in the world!
