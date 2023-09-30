Interior illustration from the book ‘Diariobreakfast’, by Alicia Bululú and Raquel Catalina, published by A Buen Paso. Raquel Catalina (ABUE EDITORIAL

Let’s see who still dares to call it a minor genre. Or to repeat that anyone would write a youth book, not to mention a children’s book. This month’s list of the best works for young and tiny readers, chosen by 10 booksellers from different Autonomous Communities of Spain, includes names as famous as they are respected above any prejudice: Irene Vallejo, Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal or Astrid Lindgren . Which, in addition to granting prestige, perhaps also helps to shine the spotlight on the literary value of the rest of the lesser-known authors in this selection. And, above all, value what literature for the little ones knows how to tell: from a simple breakfast to a deportation to Siberia, from a visual poem to fall asleep to another to evoke a deceased father, touching or terrifying pets. It is always difficult to assume that in September we return to cole and to work. Luckily, it is also returning to bookstores.

This ancient teacher travels through the most isolated towns in his library on three wheels to bring his wonderful stories. Along the way we make the most unique friends. It is a tribute to the figure of the teacher and to literature as a necessity, just now that he is returning to ‘school’. A book full of tenderness that we will not be able to forget.

By Paca Vázquez. The reading worm. Seville.

The night is already here. All the children are in their beds and so are their parents. In the forests and meadows the animals prepare to fall asleep. Little by little the lights go out, night falls and everyone goes to sleep. A book, some beautiful images, a song, a poem… to accompany your dreams.

By Oblit Baseiria Virgili. Casa Anita. Barcelona.

The protagonist of this fun story is a duck who complains that only bad things happen to him, so he decides to go in search of the Wise Owl to ask for help. Throughout his journey, he will meet different characters who will make him see that perhaps this is not the case.

By Toni Fernández. Baobab Bookstore. Palma de Mallorca.

A very fun illustrated album in which we enjoy the creation of a story and the dialogue between narrator and reader. A very demanding reader will not accept clichés. But fairy tales are full of clichés and eliminating them all can give a very strange result…

‘Astro’ has as many readings as it has merits. Just flipping through the pages enjoying the drawings is a pleasure. Another option is to get caught up in the strange worlds explored by the astronaut who is the protagonist of the story. Finally, the text adds another layer to this visual poem. And, then, we talk about childhood, loss of the father or discovery of the world. It has taken Marsol years to bring this book to fruition. The wait was worth it.

By Tommaso Koch.

A book of poetry where animals are the protagonists and the moon becomes the narrator. Through its pages, we will travel the world and enjoy endless little stories that will make us smile and dream. Can you find a poem where all the words start with G?

By Ester Madroñero. Kiriku and the witch. Madrid.

There are as many types of breakfasts as there are experiences. This beauty of an album magically weaves poetry and illustrations to build the diary of Violeta’s morning meals, her most intimate and familiar morning moments.

By Naia Hernandez. Toad Soup. Bilbao.

Second installment of the collection of adventures of the magical beings of the Blim Valley whose protagonists become children or animals as appropriate. Will they manage to control the lake’s giant frogs and protect their neighbors in the valley? Susanna Isern’s fantastic narrative invites our first dreamy readers.

By Marta García Fernández. The keeper of the books. Lion.

Lena tells us how she shares her life with her dog Jo. With wonderful illustrations she takes us not only to know her enriching and lively day to day, but also to teach us everything we need to know if we want to have a dog, and numerous curiosities, how to understand them, how to take care of them…

By Antonio Rivero. Canaima. The Gran Canarian palms.

September is back to school month and among the many titles we find this exciting adventure through time and space discovering the schools of the world. The journey begins in Ancient Egypt, reaches to the present day and reveals secrets such as the invention of recess and injustices such as the ban on girls. The fun illustrations accompany suggestive writing. Crew ages 6 and up will not need a float.

By Marcos Montero. Abacus Bookstore. Valencia.

An illustrated album of attention to diversity that ideally combines narrative rhythm with concrete examples so that the little ones understand that when looking in the mirror we must love the person we see reflected, and look beyond the ‘wraps’, to discover the stories that change everything. Beautifully illustrated, with ‘French touch’ included.

By Susana Barro Parga. The lighthouse of the three worlds. Lugo.

In this new installment of ‘The Nightmare Club’, the supposed orphan children’s author, who lives with a toad and a cat, tells us with the help of Deidre Sullivan, in an agile and entertaining way, a horror story full of mystery and sprinkled with humor. You’ll find it impossible that ‘Princess’, an adorable guinea pig, is so scary!

By Ester Madroñero. Kiriku and the witch. Madrid.

A summer at the vacation house. A free space, without adults, without schedules. It seems that time stops and what really matters is playing, experimenting, dreaming and discovering a new world with that friendship that the summer has given you. That time belongs to childhood and you will remember it all your life. Just like Francisca and Antonia. [También en catalán]

By Oblit Baseiria Virgili. Anita House. Barcelona.

Although it is not new, its series adaptation premiered on August 31. In the great age of pirates, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew embark on a search for a legendary treasure, the One Piece. With a captivating plot, charismatic characters and a richly detailed world, this manga combines action, comedy and emotions; and transmits values ​​such as friendship or acceptance, making it an essential read.

By Ángel Olivares. Abacus Bookstore. Valencia.

There is nothing more attractive than the forbidden. What would it be like to live in a country, let’s call it Banalia, for example, where books were banned? Even Pierluigi, not at all passionate about reading, feels like searching in clandestine stores to find the pages of a secret volume.

By Naia Hernandez. Toad Soup. Bilbao.

Film director Fernando Trueba and designer Javier Mariscal collaborate on this magnificent large-format graphic novel that pays tribute to Francisco Tenório Cerqueira Junior, born in Rio de Janeiro and one of the most promising pianists of the samba jazz movement. In March 1976, after a concert in Buenos Aires, he went out shopping and was never seen alive again. He was 35 years old.

By Antonio Rivero. Canaima Bookstore. The Gran Canarian palms.

Angis thinks he’s 13, but he’s not sure. What is certain is that, in June 1941, some Russian soldiers appeared at his house and took the entire family away. Deported to Siberia. His granddaughter now tells this true story in an award-winning comic in Lithuania. Although without giving up touches of fiction: bullets and geese, hunger and ghosts. Tragedy and magic.

By Tommaso Koch.

Recreation of the myth of Ceix and Alcíone by the renowned Irene Vallejo, in a new revised edition with beautiful illustrations. The author’s knowledge and sensitivity for the classical world are condensed in this book for young people that brims with valuable lessons from Antiquity, and in which the concept of constant transformation becomes a common thread.

By Susana Barro Parga. The lighthouse of the three worlds. Lugo.

A display of literary lives composed of stories, short stories and poems, which addresses an entire universe from different perspectives. A sly look that passes through Don Quixote, Bécquer, Córtazar or Mary Shelley, looking for a complicit reader who ventures through its pages armed with a casual and biting glossary. A real gem.

By Paca Vázquez. The reading worm. Seville.

The new nation of Veritas is a more just and equal society thanks to a powerful drug that prevents lying. But when young Abel discovers that there is a minority that can do it, he will become enemy number one for the 13 rulers. A dystopian novel that is a finalist for the 2023 Gran Angular Prize.

By Toni Fernández. Baobab Bookstore. Palma de Mallorca.

Clara Cortés offers a disturbing sapphic reinterpretation of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice set in Franco’s rural Spain, with the sweetness to which we are accustomed, sprinkled with a chilling darkness.

By Karol Conti. Book Library Cheshire’s cat. Saragossa.

Traveling to Cyprus is the perfect excuse for five friends to enjoy a vacation. But behind the Green Line that divides the island in two, not everything is comfort, in the refugee camps there are no luxuries or answers. Will they be able to take the trip of their lives… but longing to return? Beatriz Berrocal dares to openly address the painful issue of migrants and ask ourselves what our lives would be like if we were them.

By Marta García Fernández. The keeper of the books. Lion.

