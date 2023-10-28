Two chickpeas. It is possible, honestly, to conceive more fascinating protagonists for a story. Be careful, however, judging by appearances. Because in the adventure of the two brothers there is a stew, of course, but also emotions, goodbyes, a fish, a train and even a trip to Lisbon. This is what the unstoppable fantasy of Juan Muñoz Martín had, unleashed in the Laughing stories to read without rushing which are published after the death of the author of Pirate Tick. Although, more generally, overflowing imagination dominates the selection of the best children’s and young people’s books for October, chosen by booksellers from different Autonomous Communities of Spain. Unemployed witches, out-of-place zombies, elusive animals. And, at the same time, issues as important and real as eating disorders or the history of books themselves.

A perfect board book to interact with the little ones as it is full of poetry, music and games. On each of the pages there is a naughty kitten hidden that you must find. Like the rest of the ‘I read, I laugh and I sing’ collection, it has a QR code to listen to the song.

By Karol Conti. Cheshire’s cat. Saragossa.

The city bears little resemblance to the North Pole. Bear is lost and no one seems to notice. This is a story about looking, about that forgotten gesture of raising your head to see what is happening around you. A simple action that unites the characters of this adventure to find their way back home. A story that highlights the idea of ​​“losing yourself to find yourself” in more ways than one. [También en catalán]

By Andrea Encinas Ruiz. Abacus. Valencia

Fascinating. Comfortable. And varied. Which will make both the little ones and their families happy. Each installment of the collection contains five illustrated stories that literally fit in your pocket. To read at any time and have multiple solutions to the variable will of the little ones: “Not that one. Another one. More!”.

By Tommaso Koch.

An orange horse wants to find his brother. He only has half of an old photo. In the search for him he will find other lost characters, but the photos of him never fit. One day he will meet a chestnut horse and they will immediately become inseparable. Could it be his brother? Maybe, but maybe it’s not the most important thing… See also Prison sentences for artists who participated in anti-government protests in Cuba

By Oblit Baseiria Virgili. Anita House. Barcelona.

In this large-format illustrated album with spectacular graphics we have to help two squirrels find their little girl. On the tour through the forest we will encounter several families of animals, camouflaged in the landscape. There are also some surprising interlopers. Attention, there are more than 100 animals!

By Antonio Rivero. Canaima. The Gran Canarian palms.

Sixteen stories of mummies, vampires, haunted houses, ghosts, carnivorous plants and other monstrous anomalies, written and illustrated by 30 different artists. Each story is accompanied by an activity to have a great time during these Halloween times. We particularly loved the story of Rufus Sinmente, an endearing zombie who noticed that something was missing, but didn’t know what he was…

By Susana Barro Parga. The lighthouse of the three worlds. Lugo.

This small book overflowing with color contains 34 poems full of tenderness and humor, set in common places from childhood. Specks of dust, paperclips, goblins and ants are described in big words, just as all small things deserve.

By Naia Hernandez. Toad Soup. Bilbao.

Condemned to travel eternally between dimensions, due to a curse from the evil Bahlfagor, Mínor, a warrior from the Brutolotes tribe, will live endless crazy galactic adventures. This comic is the beginning of a new series from the author of the fun ‘Superpatata’ saga.

By Toni Fernández. Baobab. Palma de Mallorca.

The Right and the Sinister are two humble families who receive a wonderful gift from an old woman: magic pumpkins. They must choose what to do with them, something that can change their future. A family decides to use them in a positive way; the other, always angry, will take the opposite path. Will they really be magical? A beautiful illustrated album, smelling like jam and with a wonderful ending: the true magic lies in the opportunities, you just have to savor them.

By Marta García Fernández. The keeper of the books. Lion.

Julia feels different, she is just an ordinary human in a family where everyone is dead. Her mother is a vampire and her father and her brothers are zombies. She wants to be special, but won’t it be dangerous? In this first book of the Mortimort series, the author mixes a little fear and a lot of humor with her personal view of her world. See also Be Comics! 2022: the presale of tickets for the comic festival opens

By Ester Madroñero. Kiriku and the witch. Madrid.

Juan Muñoz left us a wonderful legacy through his most widely read characters, such as Fray Perico or the Pirate Garrapata. In this collection of stories we can reconnect with stories that remind us of the classics, starring kings and queens, shepherds, aliens or robots. They will surely make everyone who reads it laugh.

By Naia Hernandez. Toad Soup. Bilbao.

Rotraut Susanne Berner is one of my favorite illustrators. And this alone would be enough to recommend reading it. But the book is also very beautiful. Rest under the starry sky, next to Adam and Eve, and watch time pass through the pages. And in the end discover the greatest desire imagined in the garden of paradise.

By Oblit Baseiria Virgili. Anita House. Barcelona.

Since Gertrudis lost her job, the debts have only grown. Every morning Bladislavo yells at her that she will end up at the stake if she doesn’t pay what she owes. It’s time to look for a job! What we don’t know is how long her first job will last… We like all of Ana Meilán’s stories, as she is now embarking on her first children’s/young adult novel. [También en gallego]

By Susana Barro Parga. The lighthouse of the three worlds. Lugo.

A drawn fable, magical like the old stories and, at the same time, modern like its line and its narration. A strained relationship between brothers and a curse set in motion an epic between extraordinary landscapes and creatures, which won the prestigious Eisner Award. The protagonist must save the city from her, condemned to drink only salt water. But, by the way, she will also quench any reader’s thirst for adventure.

By Tommaso Koch.

After the success of the fantastic trilogy ‘The War of the Witches’, comes the long-awaited prequel in which we will once again enter a world of magic and spells, adventures and mystery, betrayals, love and friendship, and we will know the beginning of the ancestral fight between the clans of the Omar witches and the bloodthirsty Odish.

By Toni Fernández. Baobab. Palma de Mallorca.

Andrea Tomé has a special pen that manages to awaken many feelings. In this case she uses it to tell the story of Zoe and all the faces and names that eating disorders take on. She tells it after 10 years of recovery and relapses to dedicate it “to all the people who lost the thread to get out of the labyrinth.” Without a doubt a necessary work. See also Video of the rape, Letta-Meloni quarrel. The leader of FdI: "It's grim propaganda"

Are you a curious person? Did you know that Philip II ran a global spy network? He had spies as famous as Cervantes, Rubens and Quevedo. Did you know that, in France, during the Revolution, there was a secret agent who was just over half a meter tall? As if it were a journalistic chronicle, the authors reveal the secrets of this fascinating world.

By Ester Madroñero. Kiriku and the witch. Madrid.

Ellie’s school and friends are different, they are fantastic animals. When the spirit of her cousin Trevor visits her in a dream, she realizes that her death was not an accident and that her family may be in danger. An interesting bet, a story of fantasy, mystery and a bit of terror. Awarded with numerous awards and considered one of the best books in English of the year.

By Marta García Fernández. The keeper of the books. Lion.

Traveling through evocative watercolors, we embark on the adventure with our protagonist in search of the golden seeds that could be salvation for his hungry people. Shuna discovers a hostile world where people have turned their backs on nature, but he does not lose hope and continues the search for it until the end. One of Miyazaki’s first works in which we already see themes that will be a constant in his films. [También en catalán]

By Natalia Prósper Rubio. Abacus. Valencia.

Graphic adaptation, by the cartoonist Tyto Alba, of the best-selling essay in recent years throughout the world. Irene Vallejo brought us this extraordinary song to the love of books, with a journey that began five millennia ago, with the Egyptian papyrus. A true gem.

Antonio Rivero. Canaima. The Gran Canarian palms.

