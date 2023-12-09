Up to eight years

Andrés López Martínez

SM, 2023

48 pages. 15.95 euros

from 6 to 12 years old

In this poetic album, the Mexican Andrés López begins with a wonder of nature: the daily departure of thousands of birds from what is known as the Sótano de las Golondrinas, in the Mexican region of Huasteca Potosina. This local event serves the author to tell a story that leaves a universal message about the importance of looking up from the ground (or the mobile screen) and not losing the capacity for wonder at what surrounds us. The evocative and impressionistic watercolors that accompany the text are authentic museum works.

Hsu Kung Lio

Translation of Ulises Benitez

Thule, 2023

40 pages. 16.95 euros

From 4 years

An orange horse that does not give up in the search for its missing brother, of which it only has half a photograph, is the protagonist of this beautiful, tender and emotional fable written and illustrated by the Taiwanese author Hsu-Kung Lio. An album about loss and the importance of friendship, understanding and mutual support as medicine for sadness; about those strangers who often by pure chance come into our lives to fill unfathomable voids and end up becoming family.

Myriam Dahman and Nicolas Digard

Illustrations by Júlia Sardà

Translation by Carole Vautier and Alberto Álvarez Gil

Pipala, 2023

48 pages. 16.90 euros

The prestigious Catalan illustrator Júlia Sardà puts her very personal and incomparable universe at the service of this beautiful fairy tale (for its story and its beautiful edition) full of metaphors that narrates the strong friendship that arises between a wolf feared by the rest of the animals. of the forest and a lonely young woman who takes care of her sick father in a cabin in the middle of nature. The secret of the wolf It tells us about the importance of words as generators of bonds of trust capable of saving us from sadness and loneliness.

Betting on the large format, mixing genres (halfway between the illustrated book, the comic and the play), with an absolutely psychedelic and groundbreaking visual style, with a text full of satire and absurd humor and dizzying dialogues, the Czech authors Mašek and Valoušek give shape to a frenetic and crazy revision of Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio that seems to have been conceived after closing a after hours on a night of debauchery. A wonderful and unforgettable madness that has won international awards since its publication in 2018. [También en catalán].

Ana G. Lartitegui

At the End of Stories, 2023

36 pages. 21.50 euros

A very particular illustrated album with a historical setting loaded with absurd humor and references to great masterpieces of the Flemish school of the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries. The Bilbao artist Ana G. Lartitegui invites readers to play in this road trip which at times becomes a search for Wally as we follow the trail of a jar with a tomato plant, a full-fledged MacGuffin that leads us to an outcome full of black humor. An authentic work of art capable of dazzling all audiences.

Illustration from the inside of the book ‘Words can do everything’. Silvia Vecchini Sualzo (LIANA EDITORIAL)

From 8 years

Irene Vallejo brings to readers of any age the passionate love story of Ceix and Alcione that, according to Ovid in the Metamorphosis, hides behind the emergence of the kingfisher. Siruela has recovered and republished in 2023 this poetic, luminous and hopeful story – despite the tragedy that runs through it – which can be read as a praise of change and an acceptance of life as an incessant transformation. Lina Vila’s illustrations and watercolors are the perfect complement to the sensitivity and beauty that Vallejo’s writing exudes.

Ana Pessoa

Illustrations by Bernardo P. Carvalho

Translation of Estefanía González García

Elastic Books, 2023

192 pages. 17.90 euros

[También en catalán: L’Altra]

The latest treasure from the inexhaustible Portuguese factory Planeta Tangerina is this letter of (dis)love that takes us into the universe of a girl on the verge of adolescence, to that hurricane of emotions that bring with them the change of the body, the discovery of sexuality, that first love that, as Antonio Gala said and the protagonist confirms, is not that it always comes back, it is that it never leaves. Ana Pessoa gives lyricism and poetry to a story whose Catalan edition, published by the publishing house L’Altra Tribu, won the prestigious Premi Llibreter in 2022.

Fernando Lalana and Chus Castejón

Anaya, 2023

248 pages. 12.95 euros

Based on a 16th century manuscript written by Sancho Panza that comes into the hands of the head of a bankrupt publishing house, Fernando Lalana and Chus Castejón immerse the reader in a very important part of Cervantes’ biography: his years of captivity in Algiers. Masterfully mixing reality and fiction, and adorning the work with adventures and impossible loves, the Aragonese writers give shape to an exciting novel—which has been awarded the Anaya Prize—ideal for bringing the figure of Cervantes closer to new readers.

Silvia Vecchini. Illustrations by Antonio Vincenti ‘Sualzo’

Translation of Marta Tutone

Liana Editorial, 2023

232 pages. 19.80 euros See also Spain, a country with more writers than super readers

A powerful story of adolescent overcoming that vindicates the power of words and intergenerational relationships, visible in the impact that the appearance of an old man has on the life of a young woman who is half knocked out by the blows of life. The writer and poet Silvia Vecchini uses the Hebrew alphabet as a guide for this beautiful and emotional graphic novel that successfully approaches that not always easy life stage of transition between childhood and adult life.

Giuseppe Festa

Translation of Marta Gil Santacana

Duomo, 2023

272 pages. 16.90 euros

The Italian writer Giuseppe Festa proposes a trip to the impressive landscapes of the Abruzzo National Park, in Italy, where two teenagers, Viola and Kevin, travel during their summer holidays, to work as volunteers, for reasons that are in principle good. different. Both will be immersed in a fascinating adventure to save an endangered animal, the Marsican brown bear, which Festa narrates with surgical precision, immersing the reader in an attractive and addictive story that exudes quality from its introduction. High-flying literature.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_