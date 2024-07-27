Everyone is looking for her. No one, however, has ever managed to see her. But Dr. Morley and her crew are confident that they will be the first to glimpse the legendary giant Arctic jellyfish. An almost impossible dream is no reason to give up. The tiny readers who open Chloe Savage’s book know this well: it must happen to them every day. Perseverance, and fantasy. Although, in the selection of the best children’s and young adult books for this month from booksellers from different Autonomous Communities, there is also music, inclusion, tolerance, adventures, dinosaurs, superheroes and falling in love. Everyone will find the perfect reading for their summer. And to chase their giant jellyfish.

This book is highly recommended because its board edition is the most recent Haughton book to be published. But really, any of the author’s works are worth reading, because of his amazing ability to speak to all ages, with simple, funny and tender stories, whether it’s a mother penguin in search of food, a sleepy little owl or a trio of clumsy hunters.

By Tommaso Koch.

Under the orders of the enthusiastic Dr. Morley, a brave crew sets out on an expedition to unravel the myth of the giant Arctic jellyfish, an exceptional creature that everyone talks about, but that no one has ever seen. With meticulous language and detailed illustrations that will stimulate the attention of the curious, this story helps us show our little ones that, although luck may elude us, perseverance is a necessary condition to achieve our dreams.

By Begoña Company. Abacus. Valencia.

An original, clever, funny and wordless book that will help you create the soundtrack. The images will help you recreate and play with the sounds you see. Whispers, cries of wild animals, the sounds of nature and the city… Andersen Award for the best silent book.

By Oblit Baseiria Virgili. Anita’s House. Barcelona.

Julia can’t sleep, her head is spinning too much. Her heart is beating too fast, and she’s always messing things up. One day she decides to leave and let herself be swallowed up by the secret tunnel so that the others can be at peace without her. There she will embark on an exciting adventure where she will discover her true worth and learn to deal with the labels that others put on us and sometimes we impose on ourselves.

By Susana Barro Parga. The lighthouse of the three worlds. Lugo.

Written more than 50 years ago, it tells us, in a brilliant and simple way, the story of a fish who wanted to venture out of the water in the legitimate desire to see more of the world, just as his friend the frog told him. Obviously he didn’t take into account that he didn’t have the necessary resources for such a goal and almost succumbed to the attempt. A magnificent story that speaks of identity and involves self-acceptance. Lionni’s signature carries an implicit seal of quality. [También en gallego, euskera y catalán]

By Lola Gallardo. Hopscotchchildhood. Seville.

Little Tyrannosaurus has a problem: he can’t hold it in and always ends up eating everyone who gets close to him. He’s left all alone, with no friends. Until Molo, a new little mouse, appears in the forest. Tyrannosaurus is afraid he won’t be able to stop his hunger, but Molo has a plan to stop that from happening and it involves a tasty cake and a little lie.

By Naia Hernandez. Toad Soup. Bilbao.

Two bored children meet the Cat Garabato on a rainy day, a crazy and mischievous character who sneaks into their house causing absolute chaos with all kinds of pranks. Written in rhyme and with fun wordplay, this classic originally published in 1957 is now published in illustrated album format.

By Toni Fernandez. Baobab. Palma de Mallorca.

The third book in this magical saga is coming to bookstores to keep us laughing our heads off. Julia is the only one in her family who is still alive, but her parents threaten to kill her every day, to see if she can get over her mania for wanting to be a witch. Julia is good at being a witch and is developing her powers, although she always has to deal with the small inconveniences of living surrounded by stinking corpses.

By Naia Hernandez. Toad Soup. Bilbao.

For a few years now, children’s comics have become one of the most relevant trends in the publishing sector. To understand the reasons, you only need to look at this book: Ayu’s journey to her origins mixes humour, delicacy, intrigue and adventure, with drawings by one of the best-known authors of Spanish comics.

By Tommaso Koch.

We enter together with the main character of the story, Tabby, into the fantastic world of Rema. Together with her, we will search for answers to the mysterious death of her father, and trying to return to Earth, little by little, we will discover this strange world, so different from our own. A fantastic and futuristic graphic novel, full of mysteries and secrets, where words and images create a special atmosphere that envelops us from beginning to end.

By Ester Madroñero. Kirikou and the Witch. Madrid.

The emotional relationship between a wolf living in a zoo in a French city and an African immigrant child becomes so close, so full of curiosity for each other and mutual understanding, that they dare to tell and communicate about their past lives, so distant and different from the one they have today. Both keep one eye closed, as a sign that they do not want to openly see the new environment in which they find themselves. It has been 40 years since this beautiful story was published, today adapted into a graphic novel in a magnificent edition.

By Lola Gallardo. Hopscotchchildhood. Seville.

A fun story in which we will accompany Jano on what seemed like the worst vacation of his life with his “new and hateful stepsisters” until a bolt of lightning falls from the sky, crashes in the middle of the mountain and overnight a military camp is set up there. Now Jano must discover the true value of family while fighting to save the world.

Enid is the first novel in the Verdelaine sisters’ adventure collection. Each book is narrated by one of the orphaned sisters, who live alone in a large house by the sea. Their friendships, school, first love, disappointments, intrigues… the lives of girls who leave childhood behind to enter adolescence and the world of adults.

By Oblit Baseiria Virgili. Anita’s House. Barcelona.

Prehistory is probably the most unknown period of humanity. But with this book, and through the adventures of Tuuli, a girl who travels with her tribe, we will discover how our most distant ancestors lived, their relationship with nature and their survival in a hostile world full of dangers.

By Toni Fernandez. Baobab. Palma de Mallorca.

Calliope Rosewood is a cursed and exiled witch. As if that weren’t enough, she’s half siphon, the most hated creature in the magical world. But that’s not all: according to a prophecy, she is destined to be the last blood warrior and unleash the final war that will decimate her people and annihilate their magic. The only being capable of helping her lives deep in the Endless Forest, one of the most dangerous places in Illustros. Luckily, Calla has the help of her best friends and a patrol of witches… one of whom is the most treacherous person she has ever met. First installment of a most promising romance saga.

By Susana Barro Parga. The lighthouse of the three worlds. Lugo.

This is not just another ghost story. It is a story that keeps you on edge until dawn without being able to take your eyes off the pages. In this work, Victoria Álvarez has played with mystery, the paranormal and romance. She has taken care of every detail of the plot and has woven every piece together to transport the reader to a rainy Victorian London, where you can feel the deepest love that a soul can give in life, and after it. A literary experience that will leave the reader with their heart in their mouth and their breath frozen.

By Cristina Cabrera. Abacus. Valencia.

Gael, who works in a bakery-cat shop, sends a literary recommendation to Bruno Brukish, the one with thousands of followers, almost without thinking about it and now… he has read it.

A romantic comedy set in the world of Bookstagram, complete with kittens, cakes, and Tailor Swift.

Every generation has its Spider-Man. Since Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created him in 1962, the wall-crawler has reinvented himself countless times. And, at the same time, he has tried over the decades to live up to Uncle Ben’s legacy and the impossible balance between personal life and superheroics. Now, Peter Parker starts from scratch again. Again, but with some surprises in the script. A perfect comic for anyone looking to fall in love with Spider-Man for the first time. Or for the umpteenth time.

By Tommaso Koch.

They have in common their beloved swimming pool. And a generation about to disappear. Perhaps that is why it seems even more important that younger readers (and everyone else) can discover how Montserrat deals with her husband, the ‘scandalous’ purchase of Conxita or Andrea’s dilemmas. In other words, stories of women of all kinds, so often silenced, and here told with irony and a lot of colour.

By Tommaso Koch.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.