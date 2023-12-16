Parmigiano Reggiano is the best cheese in the world: the ranking

Parmigiano Reggiano is the best cheese in the world: this is claimed by Taste Atlas, the online atlas of food from around the world, which has drawn up the ranking of the “100 best cheeses in the world 2023-2024”.

According to the ranking, also published on profile Taste Atlas' Instagram, Italy occupies the top three positions with Parmigiano Reggiano, Buffalo Mozzarella from Campania and Stracchino di Crescenza.

Burrata comes in sixth place while Grana Padano and Pecorino romano occupy eleventh and thirteenth place respectively.

In general, there are numerous Italian cheeses that rank among the top 100. In the top fifty, in fact, in addition to those already mentioned there are also Sardinian Pecorino, Tuscan Pecorino, Provolone del Monaco, Stracciata, Provola, Burrata from Andria, spicy Gorgonzola and Taleggio.

In the past, however, there has been no shortage of controversy over the rankings drawn up by Taste Atlas. The platform, in fact, has explained the criteria with which the rankings are drawn up.

“Over the course of the year, people rate those foods in our database. Some votes are recognized by our system as invalid (such as “nationalist votes”: people give high ratings to their dishes and low ratings to those from neighboring countries. We do not count such votes). At the end of the year, we take the average of the highest rated dishes in each kitchen.”