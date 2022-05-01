Leading from behind and preventing goals are just two of the many tasks of a centre-back. Without a good centre-back (or two), you’ll be in trouble. When creating your team in Soccer Manager 2022you need to make sure you find someone you trust in the back.
Fortunately, there are many options to choose from. These are some of the best options center backs after the winter update, whatever your budget.
Ideal in defense or at the base of midfield, Romo is available for just over €3.5 million and he’s good enough to play a backup role on a top-tier team.
Martínez, the former Bayern player, is still a top player and can be signed for just €2.5 million. But don’t expect wonders from its 10-speed.
Enjoying a career resurgence in France, Fonte is still doing his job at 37 and can bring his skills to his squad for around €1.1 million.
The versatile D’Ambrosio is a bargain for €3 million and can plug a hole in any area of your defense with ease. Totally versatile.
Kehrer is one of the more expensive options to €6 millionbut it’s also one of the few that offers a true long-term return on investment.
At just 24 years old, he can become an elite centre-back (or right-back) with a little patience and save you a lot of money in the long run.
A complete center back with good physical stats, Gabriel is available for around €26 millionwhich is not bad for someone who is not yet 31 years old.
Statistically the 18th best central defender in the game, Coates is a real bargain with €35 million. He is not yet 31 and will be able to compete with the best for a few more years.
When it comes to elite centre-backs, Silva should not be overlooked. At almost 37 years old, it’s obviously a short-term investment of €24 millionbut you won’t find many players capable of reaching his level for a year or two.
With 12 months left on his contract, Felipe will cost around €16 million to sign up now. It won’t improve your already high level, but that’s not a problem.
Pavard, already a star on our list of the best right-backs, can be transformed into a reinforcement for just 22 million euros.
