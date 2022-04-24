Yesterday we enjoyed one of the best Copa del Rey finals in living memory. Two different but good teams in their style, came out with everything supported by their fans and only the penalty shootout could decide the champion. The two fans were an example of the drive and support of the team and, in addition, they showed a good vibe throughout the day in the previous one, even sharing spaces.
In the end, Real Betis was the lucky one to win the penalty shootout and the title. In the celebration it was noted that the final was in Seville, as the team was able to enjoy with all its people both in the city and in the stadium.
In La Cartuja, the stadium of the final, the Betic madness was unleashed. The Andalusians had not celebrated a title for 17 years, when in 2005 they won the same tournament. The players had no problem greeting the fans who jumped the cordon and invaded the field to celebrate with their idols, showing that the team and fans are a family.
The celebrations would continue outside the stadium, a mob of cars toured the city beeping with Betis flags, while most fans gathered in the historic Plaza Nueva, where Betis have always celebrated titles. 17 years later they returned to that place, many before never got to see the Betis champion and yesterday was an exciting day for all those young people who celebrated a title for the first time, one of them, the youth squad himself, Miranda, who scored the decisive penalty and he was tremendously excited.
Today the party continues in Seville and from 6:00 p.m. a bus with a terrace will leave, in which the players will go, and they will walk around the city showing the Copa del Rey and celebrating with all the fans. At 10:00 pm, after several stops in key areas, the team will arrive at Benito Villamarín, their stadium, and there will be a great celebration event in which a full house is planned.
Betis has been in a good dynamic for some time, with a solid project, which asked for a title and that award has finally arrived for the Andalusians. If they continue down this path, the Andalusians will have the opportunity to celebrate more titles, as this is proof that a job well done has its reward.
#celebrations #betis #fans #won #kings #cup
