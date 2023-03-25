Currently, traditional video games and Gaming have established a strong link in which both industries have benefited, not only in terms of maturity, but also in terms of money. This link has also improved the experience for players from both worlds, as it is increasingly common to see traditional video games with elements of the online casino (spin the wheel, card challenges, etc.) and games of chance with video game characteristics such as: stories, action, bosses, levels, etc.

This adaptation by the iGaming industry not only seeks to attract new audiences, but also facilitates their entry. Let’s remember that unlike veteran casino players, new players come from the world of videogames and could possibly find it boring how linear and monotonous classic games of chance turn out to be. Here are some popular online casino games inspired by video games.

tomb Raider

One of the titles that hardly goes unnoticed in digital casinos is that of the popular Tomb Raider franchise. While there are most likely several versions, the best known is the 5-reel, 3-line Tomb Raider slot with 15 paylines.

This game is characterized mainly by offering numerous bonuses, multipliers and an RTP that usually exceeds 95%. Another notable aspect is that if a player lands a line of Lara Croft symbols, he will get free spins.

space invaders

One of the iconic games of the 80’s, which is why it is usually recommended to the most nostalgic players. Its gameplay is skill-based, and every time a player gets a bonus, they’ll access a nearly identical version of the original game. The objective of this title is to kill aliens and not get caught.

One thing to note about this casino game is that it is not a traditional slot, as it clearly uses features from the original game, which, by the way, turns out to be very rare in this type of game.

resident Evil

The popular Capcom franchise also has a slots version available at many online casinos. The game of chance retains much of the original spirit of the game itself. This game is represented in game character symbols and by combining them you will get from bonuses to biographies of the characters where there will be the possibility of knowing the history of Leon, Helena and Simons. This slot machine is characterized by having five reels and 25 pay lines. Its RTP is usually 95 – 96% and it has a medium volatility.

zuma

The fact that it provides a game experience based on the combination of puzzles and shooters, makes it one of the most attractive games out there today, despite the fact that it is not widely recognized. The game consists of the player having to shoot balls of various colors on a line that has more balls.

This slot uses various aspects of the original game and the gameplay takes place in the middle of the screen. Zuma is characterized by its five reels, 20 pay lines and some additional features.