In recent years, with the incessant development of the internet and the constant search for new cutting-edge technologies, the digital world has literally absorbed a large part of the entertainment sectors. Thus, online casinos have recently enjoyed considerable success among users all over the world and, as can be expected, there are many novice players who try to approach these next-gen gaming platforms.

Modern gaming portals, which have certainly understood this phenomenon, are now able to offer a huge range of titles, suitable for both gambling experts and so-called “newbies”. But what are the best casino formats for novice players?

Mini casino games

Casino minigames, or quick games, have recently been enjoying enormous success within online gambling platforms. These are rather simple games, with few rules and which allow you to win very interesting jackpots with small stakes. The term “quick games”, in fact, refers precisely to the fact that, once the bet has been placed, the player will be able to find out in just a few seconds whether he has won or lost the bet.

Among the most popular mini casino games of the moment there is certainly Plinko, offered by many gambling portals also in demo mode. The game involves dropping a ball into a vertical pyramid-shaped board. Once the ball reaches the base of the board, depending on the sector in which it falls, it can guarantee a more or less large win by multiplying the user’s initial bet.

Roulette and slot machines

The game of roulette, despite representing the beating heart of any online casino, turns out to be rather intuitive even for those who have never set foot inside a gaming room. The player simply has to place a bet by choosing a number, a color or a sector where the ball is expected to land. Roulette generally does not require knowledge of particular rules, but rather it is a game completely governed by luck. Precisely for this reason it is ideal for those who are taking their steps in the world of online gambling.

For the same reasons, slot machines can also be a good starting point to discover the world of online casinos. Even in this case, in fact, you just need to select the value of your bet and push the button to perform a random spin. The aim of the game is to make a certain amount of symbols align with each other, and each title has a different number of combinations and paylines. When approaching a slot machine, however, it is always a good idea to consult the RTP value corresponding to it.

Live Blackjack

Alternatively, you can access the live section of a portal to savor the true essence of the casino. Beyond the very popular game shows, one of the most popular titles in live mode is blackjack. Although it is a table game with well-defined and relatively complex rules, the presence of a professional croupier can help players quickly learn card values ​​and betting methods. Most casino games have fairly simple rules to absorb. Just be clear-headed, cautious and know when to leave the gaming table.