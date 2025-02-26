The best carnival costumes that you can see this weekend

The great Carnival weekend is approaching and at the moment there are surely very few who have already decided, prepared and finalized the costume with which they will go to the street of one of the most anticipated parties of the calendar. Instead There are many who still wonder: what about disguising me?

The slogan is clear. It has to be a costume Simple to manufacture or buy, cheap and ingenious. Original. And, if possible, that everyone recognizes what or who is the “interpreted” character. Well there are a few suggestions.

Upside down

These acclaimed films house people-emotions for all tastes. If you were thinking about a group costume, this is a highly recommended and very recognizable option. So choose: joy, sadness, fear, anger, disgust, anxiety, envy, weariness or shame. That said, for all tastes.

Bluey

The adorable blue dog is part of the heart of thousands of boys and girls who have seen a series that is also highly recommended to see by adults. If you see how the character (or sister Bingo) is, you will want to look for that costume, you are on time!

Pedro Picapiedra

Despite the inconvenience of being a disguise not suitable for friles, Pedro has always gone through being a sympathetic, mythical and recognizable character. If you want to disguise yourself as a couple, you can always choose to go hand in hand with Vilma, Pablo or Betty.

Mario Bros (and Luigi)

Of those easy costumes to get and recognize, the protagonists of one of the most mythical video games are always an attraction in any float or parade that boasts. And it also allows you not to go cold, one of the inconveniences of celebrating the carnival in the middle of winter.

Wednesday

The braids and the unpolluted black dress of one of the protagonists of the Addams family is easily recognizable. The Gothic style is also easy to acquire, the only thing you should take care of is the face since, although the carnival is a party to have fun and laugh at oneself, the truth is that Wednesday is a girl who smiles very little.

Barbie and Ken

After the premiere of the film played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, both characters will surely appear again through the streets of any carnival. An advantage of betting on these icons is that there are innumerable versions to recreate them (jeans, athletes, skaters, etc.).

Square game

Another of the series with a large audience and that houses different characters that become more than feasible options if you have not yet opted for a costume.

And now there is only one question: What costume will become the revelation of this carnival?