In an increasingly connected world, Smart TVThey have become an indispensable element in our homes.

These smart TVs give us access to a wide range of online content, from streaming platforms to gaming and social media.

However, like any other electronic device, it is important to take steps to ensure a extended shelf life and optimal performance of our precious Smart TV.

Here we present a series of tips and care that will help you keep your television in perfect condition for longer.

Proper location and ventilation: The location of your Smart TV is crucial for its operation. Avoid placing it in places exposed to direct sunlight or near sources of heat, such as radiators.

Also, make sure the TV has enough space around it for proper air circulation and ventilation. Overheating can adversely affect the internal components and shorten the life of the device.

regular cleaning: Keeping your Smart TV clean is essential for its proper functioning. Use a soft, clean cloth to remove dust and smudges from the screen and frame.

Avoid using harsh chemicals, such as abrasive cleaners or alcohol, as these could damage the special coatings on the screen.

Also, be sure to regularly clean the ports and connectors with compressed air to prevent dust buildup.

Updates and firmware: Keeping your Smart TV updated with the latest firmware versions is essential.

These updates not only improve the performance and stability of the TV, but also provide security patches and new features. Set up automatic updates to make sure your Smart TV is always up to date.

Avoid frequent switching on and off: While it’s tempting to completely turn off your TV when you’re not using it, frequent turning on and off can put additional stress on electronics.

Instead of turning it off completely, consider putting it into standby or sleep mode when it’s not in use. This will allow the TV to start up more quickly and prevent unnecessary wear on the internal circuitry.

Protection against voltage spikes: Voltage spikes can irreversibly damage the electronic components of your Smart TV. To avoid this, it is advisable to use a voltage stabilizer or a surge protector.

These devices will protect your TV from power fluctuations and ensure a constant supply of power.

Use of applications and quality content: Although Smart TVs offer a wide variety of applications and online content, it is important to note that not all sources are equally reliable.

Use legitimate apps and services and avoid installing apps from unknown or dubious sources. Also, make sure that the content you consume does not violate copyrights or may contain malware that could affect your television.

By following these tips and care, you will be prolonging the useful life of your Smart TV and ensuring optimal performance over time.

Remember that proper care and maintenance of your electronic devices is essential to enjoy a long-lasting and trouble-free technology experience. Enjoy your Smart TV to the fullest!