The regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament in LIga MX has ended and the list of candidates to win the title went from 18 to 12, so we will place the best candidates to win the Mexican soccer championship from lowest to highest.
Taking into account that next weekend the playoff will take place between places 5 and 12 of the general classification that will give rise to the start of the Liguilla between the best eight clubs in the contest.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After almost two years of its creation, they managed to sneak into a final phase for the first time, with which their 12th position in Clausura 2022 makes it the best tournament in its history. From the outset they are the team from which something positive is least expected at this stage.
the brazilian coach Andre Jardine He has done a great job with the team from Potosí, he raised it after it was not expected to get to the final phase and could even have gotten to the Liguilla, however, it is not surprising.
The start of the tournament was not the best with Paul Guedefortunately for the Rays arrived Jaime Lozano and little by little he made him play better and managed to put them in the playoffs, they still have a lot to improve, but their team is not champion.
The university team has done a better job than expected, despite playing two tournaments they have been able to get into the playoffs and although they are not the favorites against Flock, they have done more than planned.
the strip of Nicholas Larcamon came from more to less in this tournament, at the beginning of the tournament it was expected that the sweet potato group would be competing for the first places, but as the weeks went by it was losing ground and on the last date it was expelled from the best four and with it , the confidence about them to achieve something important.
The machine of John Reynoso It went from more to less, it was another team that deflated over the weeks and went from competing for the top spots, down to eighth place in the general classification due to its short squad, given the casualties that occurred in the last weeks.
Victor Manuel Vucetich it changed the face of the group of the Sultana del Norte, although it ended the last dates irregularly, in short, it has done better the things that Aguirre and could increase its level in the final phase.
Richard Chain He arrived to direct the last dates of Clausura 2022 and surprisingly got four consecutive victories and a great opportunity to progress in his career as technical director, so good things were expected from this team in the remainder of the tournament.
The reigning Mexican soccer champions had an inconsistent tournament, but with little effort they positioned themselves in fourth place in the classification, having another good tournament, thus managing to have two very good consecutive tournaments, something that had not been seen in a long time.
The team from San Nicolás de los Garza closed the final phase in a bad way with three games without winning, which has generated many doubts about their level with everything and that they have been in second place in the classification, in the Liguilla they will have to prove their power if they want to be considered a favored candidate.
The work of Fernando Ortiz It has been attracting attention, not having aspirations of not even entering the playoffs, he put the Eagles up to direct classification for the Liguilla, placing them in fourth position. They are one of the teams that have a great moment, if not the best with eight games without defeat.
The leaders of the classification were the Tuzos de William Almada with 38 points and they are the favorites for the title, after their great performance throughout the contest where they got 12 wins, two draws and three losses, in addition to getting wins against good teams.
#candidates #qualified #final #phase #win #Liga
Leave a Reply