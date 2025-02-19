Taking coffee is a practically everyday gesture for many people. More than that is an act that in some cases implies a ritual without which the day cannot be started.

But apart from the rush with which many mornings you have to take breakfast there are also spaces of tranquility where Enjoy experience without haste and with a quality product.

This Tuesday the World Coffee Gamesa list that has been announced at the end of the Coffee Fest, a thematic event held these days in Ifema. In the four Spanish coffee shops are among the best in the world. The best classified, which is also proclaimed as The best cafeteria in Spain is located in Madrid.

The best cafeteria in Spain is in Madrid

It’s about Hello Coffee Lagascawhich occupies the 12th position of 100. This place was founded in 2016 by Pablo Caballero and Nolo Botana and is placed as well as the specialty coffee benchmark in the capital.









Hi Coffee has two stores in Madrid and a toast. The one who has been awarded is, as indicated by his name, he is in the Lagasca street number 42. It is a space where you can enter with your pet and where women who have to breastfeed can do it peacefully. “Pet and Breastfeeding Friendly,” they define.

As for the schedules, it is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. In the Salamaca neighborhood, it can be easily arrived from the Velázquez and Serrano Metro stations. However, anyone who wants to approach this specialty coffee must take into account that no reservations are admitted.

The letter and price

In the letter you can find different coffee typos, from the cut classics or coffee with milk to more select tasting for those who promise authentic love of this drink. They also have Different types of ‘ICED’ drinks or frost such as iced Latte or matcha. They also have various types of tea and other drinks.

As they themselves show on their social networks, sometimes, according to the time of year, they make available to their clients Special drinks. An example is the Pumpkin Spice Latte that served in autumn. Another popular is the Salted Caramel Latte Vegano or Cherry Almond Iced Latte.

In the place, of minimalist style, pleasant and careful, you can also enjoy various meals and snacks. They have Neapolitan pastries, Croissants, Rolls … who prefer the salty can also take various toasted, mixed sandwich or a yogurt bowl with granola, fruit and jam.

As for prices, Classic coffees can be around three euroswhile the most special and that require more elaboration can rise to six.

Snacks are between four and nine euros so a breakfast at the premises can cost between 10 and 15 eurosdepending on the products that are requested.

From the Hel Coffee team they have thanked the recognition and have declared themselves “Excited” for the position obtained.

The other three Spanish coffee shops that enter the world top-100 of this ranking are nomad select fruits (Barcelona), D’Trus Coffee Roasters (Barcelona) and Kima Coffee (Málaga). For its part, the best cafeteria in the world according to ‘The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops’ is Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters, in Australia.