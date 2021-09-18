A little Bluetooth speaker does not always have to be expensive: in this article we look at the best budget variants of the moment together with the editors of BestGetest.











The winner is the LG Xboom PL5. If you are looking for a cheap bluetooth speaker, this is the best choice, because the price-quality ratio is excellent. We come to this conclusion after months of testing in our professional test lab in Amsterdam.

The best affordable speaker: LG XBOOM Go PL5 Black

LG XBoom. © Tweakers



It is on the more expensive side of all budget Bluetooth speakers, but you can hear that from it. For 59 euros, however, this speaker from LG is the most luxurious in terms of version. Note: you can’t hang this speaker on your bag due to its larger size.

The speaker can withstand splashing water, but if you throw it in a swimming pool, it’s over. However, those are the only drawbacks to this speaker, because with its battery life of 25 hours, it lasts more than one party or working day. Thanks to the passive radiators in the speaker, something other models in this price range do not have, the sound in the low tones is extremely good. There is even a 15 watt amplifier, which means that it can also produce a considerable volume. You can adjust the music settings in the app.

This article previously appeared on BestTested, a platform that helps to make difficult choices quickly and easily when buying tech products. BestGetest consists of experts and its own test lab, where products are examined independently.

In addition to those passive radiators, the LG Xboom PL5 has another special feature: it is equipped with circular lighting that can change color to the beat of the music. If you really want to party, you can even let this speaker play together with another – the same – speaker. Thanks to the built-in microphone, you can also take phone calls.

Do you like to buy a brand new bluetooth speaker, but if you want to stay under 100 euros, then the LG Xboom PL5 is the best choice.

Perfect travel companion: JBL Clip 4 Black

JBL CLip. © JBL



With a price of 49.99 euros, the JBL Clip 4 offers great value for money. Unlike the LG Xboom PL5, this speaker does have options to attach it to your bag, hence the name. The JBL Clip 4 is also much lighter and smaller, making it a handy Bluetooth speaker that begs to be taken to the beach, pool and park.

The IP67 rating also proves that, which makes it clear that the device even works in water. The sound is not good in the water, but if a heavy shower falls on it or if it accidentally ends up in the pool, then you don’t have to worry about its effect. It is therefore also very suitable for the bathroom.

Although it can handle many factors, it is a bit simple. Few buttons and few functions. You can therefore not connect it to another JBL box. It also cannot stand upright, although the rubber lines on both sides are perfect to give it more grip. In the end it’s about the sound: you can’t adjust much here, but it’s amazing how much sound comes out and how good it is. And long too: the battery life is almost 12 hours.

Good alternative: Jam Zero Chill

Jam Zero Chill. © Jam



With a price of 49.99 euros, the Jam Zero Chill is mainly cheap and small, but the sound is not as good as the above-described devices from JBL and LG. What Zero Chill can do, however, is float. It automatically rises up, so that the music blares over the water, instead of the sound being muted underwater as with JBL Clip 4.

Jam is an American company and not very well known, but it does stand out because of its special ability to stay afloat. This makes it a really good speaker for a swimming pool. That is something we have not been able to observe with other budget Bluetooth speakers. Plus, you can keep swimming until your fingers are completely wrinkled: the battery life is over 13 hours on a single charge.

