Expert Chernousov: Realme C55 entered the top of the best smartphones under 60 thousand rubles

The top best smartphones from 30 thousand to 60 thousand rubles include devices that maintain a price-quality balance, said technology expert Ivan Chernousov. Rating of five budget smartphones made up for Izvestia.

The top five, he said, included the Realme C55 smartphone worth 36 thousand rubles. “The device has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 100 megapixel camera, 256 GB of internal memory. In addition, the back panel of the phone is made of leather, which can also be noted as a plus – the device can be worn without a case,” he said.

In addition, Chernousov added, among phones under 40 thousand rubles, Honor 90 stands out with a 200 MP camera, a 120 Hz screen and a Qualcomm processor. In the list of phones for 50 thousand rubles, the expert highlighted Huawei Nova 11 Pro. “This is a stylish youth phone with an unusual design and very decent technical characteristics – camera, processor and screen,” he explained. He called the downside of the phone that some Android applications work through the built-in emulator.

Among devices from 50 thousand to 60 thousand rubles, the expert named the best smartphone iPhone SE 2022, which he considers an excellent option for those who want to enter the Apple ecosystem on a budget. At the same time, Chernousov emphasized, this technology is inferior to all Chinese smartphones on the list.

Finally, the specialist continued, in this price category you can take a closer look at the Tecno Phantom Flip V folding smartphone.

This is a Chinese version of the Galaxy Z Flip, but cheaper. It has good technical characteristics – screen, camera, processor, and it will look great in the hands of a girl Ivan Chernousovtechnology expert

