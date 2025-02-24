Health is one of the most important things and that is why it is not uncommon for us to try to do everything in our hand to take care of it. Change our negative eating habits for better It is usually one of the first steps to take when we make this decision, as well as do a little more physical exercise. Adequate diet can help us change many aspects of our life, because it can help us lose weight, with all that it entails, but not only that, you can also get us to have more energy or decrease the risk of developing some circulatory disease, Something full of benefits because, according to INE data, heart disease is the first cause of death in Spain.

The elections we make throughout the day in relation to what we eat can make a big difference, change our diet for a more adequate It does not imply giving up everything we like to eatbut to find a way to continue eating rich things, but also healthy. This, which seems so obvious to important meals, also includes breakfast, that first intake that not everyone is already the one that does not give the importance it deserves. That first meal of the day that It helps us to face the day with energy and desire And in which there are also healthy options to prioritize, such as the one recommended by the cardiologist Aurelio Rojas if you want to take care of your heart.

The best breakfast to take care of the heart, according to Aurelio Rojas

Start the day with a full breakfast. Getty images

Breakfast is an important meal, because it is the first one we do in the day and can help us face the day with more desire. Not everyone wants to have breakfast early, but those who choose to do so, can start select healthy options with which to help take care of your heart. There are many ways to achieve it, because there are many ways to breakfast rich and obtain health benefits, but the cardiologist Aurelio Rojas seems to be clear about what is the most indicated to take better care.

The breakfast that proposes through your Instagram accountwhere he usually shares tips to take care of the heart, in addition to complete and with a great pint, he has everything that is needed to start the day taking care of his heart:

A glass of water . Because, he explains, hydration is essential to get up to take care of the kidneys and brain.

. Because, he explains, hydration is essential to get up to take care of the kidneys and brain. Coffee. It is not the first time that Rojas defends the benefits of coffee in the morning, especially if it is taken alone. It is “anti -inflammatory of blood vessels, superpotent and protector against acute myocardial infarction.”





Eggs . For a time it was thought that eggs were not good for health, due to their cholesterol content, however, it is now known that it is not so, and that they contain proteins of high biological value to repair the muscles.

. For a time it was thought that eggs were not good for health, due to their cholesterol content, however, it is now known that it is not so, and that they contain proteins of high biological value to repair the muscles. Avocado and nuts . Although in reality what defends is to include foods rich in omega-3 and healthy fats (such as these), because they improve hormonal production and cerebral neurotransmitters.

. Although in reality what defends is to include foods rich in omega-3 and healthy fats (such as these), because they improve hormonal production and cerebral neurotransmitters. Blueberries, kiwi and raspberries. Or any fruit that we take whole (and not juice) and that is in fiber, vitamin C, B and K. These are a good example of “anti -inflammatory fruits that help in cell repair and regeneration”.

The avocado contains omega-3. Ernesto R Ageitos

Kefir . As Roas explains in his networks, they are “Probiotics natural to improve your intestinal health, microbiota and digestion. ” In his case he adds it to the bol of fruits and nuts.

. As Roas explains in his networks, they are “Probiotics natural to improve your intestinal health, microbiota and digestion. ” In his case he adds it to the bol of fruits and nuts. Whole bread with seeds. He places it next to the eggs and avocado and does it because he brings “hydrates rich in fiber and with low glycemic index.” Ideal as a source of energy.

Rojas proposes a full breakfast from the point of view of a cardiologist, but that It does not differ too much from what a nutritionist would recommendbecause it includes healthy proteins and fats, fruit and avoids added sugars. It is satiating, complete and offers the possibility of selecting those fruits that we like the most.

