The end of the year is approaching, so time to reflect on 2022. What are our favorite books of the past year? After long deliberation, the members of the Boekenredactie each chose a favourite.
Books mentioned in the episode:
Tom Rooduijn: Thomas Rap.
George Orwell: 1984
Bob Dylan: The Philosophy of Modern Song. Spectrum.
Clare MacCumhaill: The quartet. Ambo|Anthos.
Iris Murdoch: Sovereignty of the good. Publisher Friday.
Elif Batuman: Either/Or. Penguin Press.
Read a piece by Eva about translated Ukrainian literature here.
Andrea Wolf: Rebellious geniuses.
August Willemsen: Brazilian letters. The Workers Press.
Ian McEwan: Lessons. random house.
Kristina Sabaliauskaite: Peter’s Empress. Prometheus.
- Amstel 278 – A hiding place, two diaries:
- reconstruction of a war tragedy.
