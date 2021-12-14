Boca Juniors and Barcelona faced each other for the Maradona Cup, as a tribute to the death of the Argentine star, in Saudi Arabia. The match, which ended 1-1 -with an illegal goal by FCB- and 4-2 in favor of the Argentine team on penalties, served as a showcase for several youth players on the squad Xeneize.
With the headlines, and after becoming champion of the Argentine Cup and thrashing 8-1 at Central Córdoba, Mouth it was measured before a beaten Catalan box. At times, the dominance was Argentine and some footballers managed to stand out. But when those of Spain took control of the ball, the supremacy was noticeable.
Agustin AlmondFor example, it became a trend because of his face when he saw the Arab sheiks -first- and, with the ball at his feet, through a beautiful tunnel that he fired after a good take off. Agustín Rossi was once again the hero in penalty shoot-out. While the youthful Aaron Mills and Exequiel Zeballos -author from 1 to 1- for the income instead of two little-loved footballers.
We talk about Edwin Cardona and Jorman Campuzano, to whom they threw everything on Twitter, due to their physical condition and the insignificance in their game. Without further introductions, we review the best Boca vs Barca memes:
