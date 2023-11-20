Monday, October 16, 2023



Updated 11/20/2023 10:30 a.m.















The most anticipated online shopping event arrives this November 17 and will continue until the 27 Novembere so you don’t miss any of the sales that your most desired items may have.

Although there are many who are waiting to renew their old television or get those shoes from the new autumn-winter collection at the best price, more and more people are paying full attention to discounts on sports equipment.

Do you need good running shoes? Some professional padel rackets? Accessories for your bicycle? Maybe a new set of rubber bands? Well get ready to see the best discounts

This and much more awaits us this week of Black Friday 2023.

Under Armor Sports Bag







All the space you need to take your things to the gym and with the best quality and finishes from one of the star brands for sports lovers. This water-resistant bag with a reinforced bottom has a 29% discount today, leaving it at a price of €31.99.

Kaishengyuan Heated Snow Gloves









You will be able to enjoy your favorite winter sports to the fullest with these super comfortable and warm gloves. Made with top quality materials and with the sensitivity you need to make calls or browse the internet with your Smartphone, they now have a 20% discount during this Amazon Black Friday so they can be yours at the price of €71.99.

Joma thermal t-shirt









Likewise, if you don’t want to be cold while you go out to play sports, today you can get Amazon’s best-selling thermal shirt at a 33% discount. For only €18.49 you can choose from several sizes and colors so that in addition to being comfortable, you can combine it with your favorite accessories.

CITYSPORTS electric treadmill









So that the cold or bad weather does not stop you from continuing to take care of yourself, here I bring you this Flash offer so that you can buy this treadmill with a compact design at the best price. You save space and energy with this model at a 17% discount. A gift for a healthier life for €189

PUMA Nrgy Comet Unisex Sneakers









Get quality and resistant sports shoes so you can go wherever you want to walk, run or play sports for only €26.95. With this 55% discount on a trusted brand like Puma, you won’t be able to refuse to renew your sports shoes before the end of the year. Take advantage of this Black Friday offers on Amazon!

