Whether you’re looking for a new games console yourself or getting a present for someone else as we get closer to Christmas, this week you’ve seen all-time low prices for games consoles and gaming equipment – and you’ve been buying them in spades .

The Jelly Deals team has been scouring the internet for Black Friday bargains, and here we’ve rounded up the most popular purchases that Eurogamer readers have found already.

Unsurprisingly, there’s deals here to get the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED at knock-down prices, as well as the Meta Quest 2 and a selection of top gaming headsets. Read on for the best Black Friday deals – according to you!

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC



Image credit: Samsung

Buy now from Amazon UK for £25.59 (Was £40.49)

Meta Quest 2 – Advanced All-In-One VR Headset with £50 gift card



Image credit: Goal

Now sold out at Amazon but the same offer is available at John Lewis and Look and.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed headset



Image credit: Logitech

Buy now for £29.90 from Amazon UK (was £74.99)

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed headset



Image credit: Logitech

Buy now from Amazon UK for £109 (was £219.99)

Xbox Series X console



Image credit: Microsoft/Eurogamer

Buy now from Amazon UK for £359 (Was £479.99)

Logitech G G502 gaming mouse



Image credit: Logitech

Buy now from Amazon UK for £26.90 (was £79.99)

PS5 Disc console – £359.85



Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer

Originally at ShopTo’s eBay store, the next best deal is at Look and for £379.

Nintendo switch OLED Mario Kart bundle



Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Originally at Very, there’s now a new best price at ShopTo via eBay for £269.85.

Logitech G Pro X wired headset



Image credit: Eurogamer

Buy now from Currys for £69.99 (was £99.99)