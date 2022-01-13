Protecting ourselves and others should always be our priority, especially in this historical period we are living through. If you are looking for Ffp2 masks on Amazon, in order to avoid spreading the virus, in case you are infected and asymptomatic or positive and in isolation at home with other people, and to protect yourself from others on public transport, know that there are many models.

The important thing is to buy certified and safe personal protective equipment, which are really able to protect us when we are at home or away from home. Unfortunately it is a highly contagious disease, so it is better to equip yourself in such a way as to always be safe and avoid spreading the infection.

On Amazon we can find several stores that sell Ffp2 masks, different from surgical, which protect others and not the wearer, while the Ffp2 protect both the wearer and others (if you want even more protection there are also Ffp3).

The Ffp2 masks on Amazon, black or white, they can be used to go to work, to go shopping and remember that they are mandatory on means of transport and also in other places where distancing may not be guaranteed.

Medisana Masks Ffp2 Dustproof RM 100, 10 pieces in PE bag with clip, CE2834 certified, EU 2016/425, TÜV tested

From Medisana here are the Ffp2 masks on Amazon with superior protection class. Filtering, they filter both inhaled and exhaled air, so they are perfect for personal and external protection. The three-layer filter system guarantees a very high degree of filtration, up to 99% of the particles present in the air. The masks have been tested and certified. There fit is excellent, thanks to the V-shape with contour of the nose and the loop for the ears with soft elastic band. Thanks to the additional clip the device can be adjusted: each one is hygienically packed individually. They are tested and compliant with the EN 149: 2001 + A1: 2009 standard; Regulation (EU) 2016/425 for personal protective equipment – 99.87% bacterial filtration efficiency; tested by TÜV for bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) according to EN 14683: 2019 + AC: 2019.

CE 2761 certified Ffp2 masks, Italian certification body ITEC, 100% Made in Italy

The store Vera on Amazon offers its CE certified Ffp2 masks from an Italian certification body, available in black and white. Highly safe masks, which follow the EU regulation 425/2016 and meet the requirements of the technical standard EN 149: 2001 + A1: 2009. The masks are highly reliable, certified, breathable, able to prevent very small droplets from penetrating, with 5-layer breathability. Made in Italy, each mask is made up of 5 layers of fabric (Tnt) made of polypropylene fibers, while the three outer layers are made of highly resistant foam bond material. The clip closure on the nose is adjustable, the elastics are resistant and soft, for maximum comfort. 60 individually packaged Made in Italy masks.

Florentia Med White FFP2 masks Made in Italy CE Certified Category PPE: III, compliant with EN 149: 2001

From Florentia Med here are the Ffp2 masks with EU certification, with 5 layers of high quality material, Made in Italy. They are composed of 3 plies in 100% PP TNT, a 100% Co cotton Spunlace veil, a 100% PP Meltbown veil. The mask is designed to provide high resistance, reducing the build-up of heat and moisture. The size is for adults and they are available in black and white. The pack contains 50 of FFP2 NR category for protection from dust, pollen, bacteria and other solid particles. CE certified according to EN 149: 2001 + A1: 2009 by the notified body. The masks are individually packed and have 95% filtering capacity.

Acewin 30 pieces CE certified FFP2 face mask, Colored face mask 5 layers with 30 hooks, Individually packaged protection filter

Acewin instead offers its colored CE certified masks, with five layers and maximum protection filter. The 3D Breathing Space FFP2 masks with fireworks design have a fish-shaped design, so as not to stick to the mouth and be more comfortable to wear even for many hours. They are light and breathable and are CE certified, in compliance with CE2834 regulations. The masks have four protective layers: the first in waterproof spunlace fabric, the second and third layers are melt-blown fabrics for the filter layer, while the fourth is a very skin-friendly non-woven fabric. The filtering degree is 95%.

KN95 FFP2 masks in single bag, BFE≥95% with 5 layers of protection in specific non-woven fabric, White non-washable disposable mask, One size

The KN95 FFP2 masks sold on the Amazon iPiccoli store are perfect for protection and protection. Each mask is individually and hermetically packed, to ensure maximum hygiene and cleanliness. They are made with five layers of fabric and guarantee a high efficiency of bacterial filtration BFE ≥95%. Breathable and comfortable, they allow you to breathe well by filtering the air that enters and leaves, also reducing the accumulation of heat and humidity. They also have an anti-fog action, therefore ideal for those who wear glasses. In contact with the skin, the mask is soft, as are the rubber bands. The size is one size.

If you buy the Ffp2 masks on Amazon, black or white, according to your tastes, always remember to wear them with caution and not to touch them while wearing them, sanitizing your hands well. Like surgical masks, they can be worn for a maximum of 8 hours a day and then must be changed (there are also those who sanitize and reuse them, but be careful to handle them correctly).