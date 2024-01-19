This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct 2024, our first look ahead at the year to come from one of the big three console makers.

The big draw was Indiana Jones and The Great Circle from Wolfenstein maker MachineGames, a blockbuster action adventure clearly set up to be Microsoft's answer to Uncharted. But there was also the brilliant-looking Hellblade 2, the eye-catching sequel from Ninja Theory we've been looking forward to for years.

Then there's Avowed, a fantasy RPG to satisfy those waiting patiently for the next Elder Scrolls and who might prefer a bit more color to their role-playing than in Starfield. Finally, we saw Visions of Mana from Square Enix and Ara: History Untold for PC. But was this enough to make for a satisfying show – and more importantly, set the tone for what is hopefully a better year of Xbox first-party launches than in 2023? I'm joined by Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan to discuss.

Newscast: Did Microsoft's Developer Direct showcase a better year for Xbox?