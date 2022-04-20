On the occasion of her 35th birthday, Maria Sharapova announced on social networks that she is pregnant for the first time

An infinite joy and a perfect gift for her 35 years old. The Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, one of the most successful in history, has just announced that she is expecting her first child. To make her a mother for the first time will be her partner, her next spouse, Alexander Gilkes.

Born on April 19, 1987 in Njagan, in Siberian Russia, Maria Sharapova has demonstrated from a very young age a stratospheric talent in the game of tennis.

Talent that led her to win, throughout her career, 5 Grand Slam titlesincluding a 17-year-old Wimbledon, an Olympic silver medal and to finish 5 times in the first place of the WTA rankings.

From 2004 to 2015, for 11 consecutive years, it was the sporty highest paid woman on the planet. Considering her whole story, she is the third player in the ranking of career earnings. In front of her only the two Williams sisters.

His career is finished officially in 2020, when he was only 32 years old. In various press conferences, he admitted that the reason for this decision was linked to his physique, now no longer able to recover from the numerous injuries of the last years.

Now the life of the former tennis champion is about to face another decisive turning pointbut that has nothing to do with sport.

The announcement of Maria Sharapova

On April 18, Maria Sharapova completed hers 35th birthday. She celebrated him on the coast of California, where he currently lives.

The best and most welcome gift it came when she found out she was pregnant. The beautiful photo taken by the ocean, which has a tummy now quite evident, its caption is the happy announcement:

Precious beginnings !!! 🤍👼🏻 Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty ☺️🐣🎂

His position on the war in Ukraine

Since she is Russian, many have followed them with particular attention latest statements of the former tennis player about the situation in Ukraine.

Although he never called it by the nickname of “war” or “invasion“, He nevertheless showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people. These are the words of him in a post published on Instagram some weeks ago: