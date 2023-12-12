In collaboration with: ADV Romano

Sports is the topic that excites everyone. AND bet on sports, alone or in a group, is one of the favorite pastimes of Italians, especially football. Since 2011 the betting (not just sports) are legal everywhere, even online. But how reliable are the various sites? Actually a lot, because they must necessarily have a license AAMS, issued by the Customs and Monopolies Agency. Let's now see which are the best on the net.

The best sports betting sites in Italy

1. Betway

2. Bwin

3. Admiralbet

4. Unibet

5. Marathonbet

6. Leovegas

Betway

Betway is an institution. Born in 2006, it is now one of the best in Europe. It has several bonuses, which can be easily accessed by playing, plus an interesting entry bonus. The most popular bets are football ones: Champions League, Serie A and Serie B. But also foreign championships such as the Premier League or Bundesliga. Furthermore, it is possible to bet on many sports: basketball, volleyball, tennis… Betway also allows more specific bets, such as those on politics and television programmes, including Sanremo.

Online allows real-time betting that analogue agencies could not afford and the offer on Betway is very varied: there is also an Online Casino and a Live Casino. For those who want to bet, at any time of the day, the app is also available, present on both the Apple Store and the Play Store.

Bwin

Older than Betway, Bwin has no rivals on the sports betting in Europe. On its site it is possible to bet on over 90 specialties: from football to ice hockey, from basketball to table tennis, up to darts. Furthermore, on Bwin it is also possible to bet on events such as the Sanremo Festival or the night of the Oscars. For a few years now the site has also created a section dedicated to casino games such as poker and online slot machines. An incentive to create an account with them is given by the substantial entry bonus and the many others that are unlocked based on the type of game we play online. Bwin has an application available for both iOS and Android and for this reason it is available for everyone to use anywhere and at any time.

AdmiralBet

More recent than its predecessors, AdmiralBet was founded in 2012. It offers more than 1400 games including betting and casino games, including the very famous slot machines. Not only that, among those we mention here it is the only one to offer online bingo and to allow the game of Italian and European lotteries on its site. Compared to other competitors, AdmiralBet gives a bonus of 40 euros without the need for a deposit to all those who they sign up. Like the other players, it has an app present on both iOS and Android, where it is possible to see the live betting and live streaming of some sports.

Unibet

Founded in 1997, Unibet is part of the Kindred group, one of the largest and most reliable players in the world in the gaming market. gamble. The site is divided into three sections: betting, casino and live casino. Among the sports bets, the majority of the offers available and it is possible to follow the live streaming as well bet live. It offers welcome bonuses, but a deposit is required. It has been considered one of the best sites on the market for years and has received numerous awards.

Marathonbet

It is a site that aims straight at the goal, without too many frills. It is one of the most reliable on the market and focuses all about betting, among which e-sports (sports linked to online video games) also appear. He is, in fact, one of the few who has not included games from

casinos on its servers and to have built its authority on quality, rather than quantity. He proposes welcome bonus different based on the offers of the moment, but always related to the first deposit. Every payout is insured and there is a link to the probability of winning at the top, as well as constant references to conscious gambling. Its app is available for Android, iOS, Huawei and is also present in the Galaxy Stores.

Leovegas

Leovegas is considered one of the best online sites for gambling. It has won some of the over the years most important prizes for online gaming, including “Best Online Gaming Operator of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards. Famous for its slot machines and casino games, it is now also a fundamental player in the gaming system sport bets. Furthermore, it offers a rich welcome bonus of up to one thousand euros on the first three deposits and is very generous with other offers for reliable players. For online gaming, Leovegas allows you to try some games even without registration.

The criteria we use to choose the best betting sites

You don't know how to find the best sports betting site? No problem, you're in the right place!

Today there are more than 100 different betting sites which is why it is essential to compare them carefully before selecting the one that is right for you. However, the comparison can sometimes be tricky because most betting sites look similar on the outside. They offer an almost identical selection of betting options and the same basic features, which is why it's essential to dig a little deeper.

Scroll down for more expert tips on what criteria to consider when it comes time to choose betting site sports and to use.

License

One of the most important things is to check whether the site sport bets has a license.

I prefer sites that have the AAMS license, a government body that regulates the gaming monopoly in Italy.

This feature will make the site in question reliable in terms of IT security and safe in relation to payment methods.

Sports offered in the betting offer

You probably want to know what sports the betting site offers. If you are a fan of football, ice hockey or tennis, you can expect to find them in almost every sportsbook. However, if there are other, less popular sports you want to bet on, you should take a closer look and see what level of action the site offers.

Betting odds

Odds comparison is crucial when choosing a betting site in terms of winning amounts. The odds describe the risk/return ratio offered by the bookmaker. In theory, the bettor should always aim for the highest possible odds, but be careful. It doesn't mean that a bookie with higher odds is the best. All other variables mentioned in this guide must also be verified.

Ease of use of the gaming platform

Creating an account, placing bets and withdrawing winnings as efficiently as possible are key. If these simple steps give you a headache, there is something wrong with the site. That's why ease of use is one of the most important criteria when decanting online betting sites.

Betting sites with bonuses

Especially if you bet for fun, you may want to take an advance on deposit bonuses as they give you extra on top of your deposit. At this point, you should compare the offers of sports betting bonus of different sites and always choose the best offers. The offers can vary greatly depending on the bookmaker.

Some sites even offer betting free and other promotions. If you are interested in them, you should choose a site that offers a wide range of bonuses for old and new customers.

Terms of payment

Last but not least, one of the most important things to consider when choosing the right betting site is the payment methods available. If the site only has one way to get money into your gaming account and it isn't right for you, that site is worthless. “The more the merrier” also applies here. Keep searching and you'll find a site with a convenient payment method just for your needs.