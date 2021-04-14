With the launch of the excellent Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, a large majority of gamers have already seen the great work that the hardware team has done with the review of the new Xbox controller. Those of Redmond have always led in their innovations with each generation of controllers from Xbox, Xbox 360 or Xbox One, but there is something that has remained unchanged over time, the issue of batteries and batteries.
The Xbox controllers They have always come with AA batteries as a power source, but luckily we also have several rechargeable batteries available for both the Xbox One controller and the Xbox Series X | S controller, for greater comfort when playing the best games . Therefore, we bring you from Amazon, the best batteries for xbox controller, many of them officially licensed.
They reveal why Xbox controllers continue to run on batteries
Best batteries for the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One controller
Xbox Play and USB-C Charging Kit
This load and play pack allows you to enjoy the best games without any interruption. With the rechargeable battery with USB-C for Xbox Series X | S controllers, you no longer have to change disposable batteries over and over again. Charging your Xbox Series controller will be so much easier than ever, whether you’re playing games or afterwards. In addition, the 100% charge will be done in less than 4 hours.
Charge the battery while you play or after, even when the Xbox is in standby mode
Full charge in less than four hours
Dual charging station for Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers | S
With this great dual charging station for up to two Xbox controllers, you can say goodbye to cumbersome disposable batteries. Dock your Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S controller / s, charge it / s to the maximum and enjoy up to 40 hours of gameplay without any interruption. This officially licensed Xbox charging station includes four battery caps and two 1100 mAh rechargeable batteries. We add that it is available in both black and white, so that it is in tune with your Series X or Series S.
Xbox One Charge and Play Kit
The mythical charge and play kit for the Xbox One controller allows you to forget about buying disposable batteries so you don’t have to stay halfway in the middle of a game. With this battery you can charge your Xbox One controller whether playing or not, you will also enjoy up to 30 hours of game without interruption by completing the charge to 100% in less than 4 hours. Ready to enjoy your favorite games non-stop?
Single charging base with rechargeable battery for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
This HORI brand charging base that somehow imitates the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S design (since it is available in both colors), allows you to charge the controller of the new Microsoft consoles and even the Xbox one. One. To use this sensational single (or double) charging station, just connect it to the console with the USB cable. In addition, this base allows you to continue playing, since you can place only the battery instead of the controller, if you wish. Forget about disposable batteries and charge your controllers in just 3 hours, thus enjoying up to 20 hours of play.
Best rechargeable batteries for the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One controller
To end this article on best batteries for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One controllerNow we are going to leave you with an interesting recommendation about some rechargeable battery chargers compatible with any Xbox controller that is being one of the best sellers on Amazon, with very affordable prices for all the hours that we are going to be in front of the screen.
Is the Xbox controller better with batteries or with batteries? A former Microsoft makes it pretty clear
As you well know, the issue of batteries has raised a lot of controversy among Xbox fans, since many players prefer a battery integrated to these. But for all those who do support the inclusion of batteries, we are going to leave you with a list of the best-selling rechargeable batteries on Amazon. Some of these packs will come with a charging station and others will not. Without a doubt, rechargeable batteries are also a good way to continue enjoying video games without long interruptions. Still, in my opinion the rechargeable batteries will give us a full charge in less time compared to these batteries, as well as more hours of play.
