Our ranking of the best 10 games dedicated to Batman to celebrate Batman Day in the most appropriate way.

This year too, Batman Day is celebrated on September 16th. For the occasion, here are what we think are the best 10 bat man gamesbut as always we wait for you in the comments to know your favorites.

10. Batman: Arkham VR Batman: Arkham VR allows us to wear the costume as if we were Bruce Wayne Let’s start with an experience created in 2016 by Rocksteady Studios, the software house that more than any other demonstrated how tie-ins could also be excellent games. Or at least, that was the case until the presentation of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but let’s not digress. Even with Batman: Arkham VR for PS4 and PC, the studio had given us a taste of what it would be like to see the world through Batman’s eyes. Yes, because in the role of the bat man we could investigate a murder within an investigation that involved some of the key characters of the series. Despite a rather sparse content package, without combat and a combat system that isn’t always precise, Batman: Arkham VR is truly unique and therefore deserves at least the last place in our ranking.

9. Batman: The Video Game (NES) Batman: The Video Game is a great classic After this excursus into modernity, however, let’s immediately take a big leap backwards to talk about Batman: The Video Game. Developed in 1989 by Sunsoft, the Bat-Man’s scrolling adventure remains one of the most beloved licensed games of all time. The structure was the classic one, with mechanics similar to those of Ninja Gaiden and levels to be completed by defeating enemies and bosses before reaching the Joker. However, what distinguished the game from other productions of the time were the spectacular 8-bit cutscenes and an amazing soundtrack. All elements that make it a true classic for Batman fans. See also The Last of Us series presents us with a new poster

8. The Adventures of Batman & Robin The Adventures of Batman & Robin is the best of the 16-bit era After its debut on Game Boy the previous year, in 1994 Batman: The Animated Series brought one of the best cartoon adaptations of the Batman to the most popular console of the time with The Adventures of Batman & Robin, a game capable of surpassing even the already excellent Batman Returns from the previous year. Arriving first on Super Nintendo and then on SEGA consoles, Konami’s title combined the aesthetics of the TV series with that of the classic 16-bit scrolling platformers to give us an excellent tie-in, which among other things featured a great number of levels directly inspired by the episodes of the animated series.

7. Batman: Arkham Origins Batman: Arkham Origins has a wonderful snow-covered Gotham City Unquestionably the worst chapter of the series inaugurated by Rocksteady, Batman: Arkham Origins is nevertheless an excellent action game, which would probably stand out in the list of the best licensed games related to any other superhero. Here, however, the adventure published in a terrible state in 2013 by WB Games Montréal has to settle for a mid-table placement. It’s the fault of a map recycled from Arkham City and uninspired bosses, which however can take nothing away from the wonderful snow-covered Gotham explored in this prequel, where among other things some crucial moments in Batman’s history unfold.

6. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes is one of the best LEGO games If Arkham Origins’ low ranking alone isn’t enough to demonstrate the average quality of Batman tie-ins, seeing Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes out of the top 5 is something that will amaze fans of LEGO games. The one created in 2012 by Traveller’s Tales is in fact one of the best, if not the best, open world title dedicated to Danish bricks. See also Discover the 27 games that enter the GeForce NOW catalog, with a special focus on Star Wars An adventure made of humour, iconic characters and puzzles, capable of keeping not only children, but also the most expert players glued to the screen.

5. Batman: The Enemy Within Batman: The Enemy Within begins to reach its peak in episode 3 Another excellence of an entire genre, in 2017 Batman: The Enemy Within manages to surpass the already excellent The Telltale Series in every aspect. The point-and-click adventure created by Telltale Games stages one of the most fascinating relationships in the DC universe: we are obviously talking about the bond between Batman and Joker. And here the Joker’s story unfolds in an experience where the player can actively influence the narrative direction, and which becomes truly extraordinary starting from the third episode.

4. Batman: Arkham Knight The Batmobile was one of the most talked about elements of Batman: Arkham Knight Third and final episode of the trilogy created by Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in 2015 Batman: Arkham Knight gave us a truly explosive ending to the adventure of Bruce Wayne and his historic enemies. And not just because of the fierce criticism of the sections on the Batmobile and the performance issues highlighted at the time of publication. With a Gotham City four times larger than the one seen in Arkham City, Arkham Knight brought the series’ melee combat system to near perfection, and placed it in a dense and beautiful gothic-hued city, also thanks to the choice to set the events during the Halloween period. He ends up off the podium by a hair’s breadth.

3. Injustice 2 Batman played a key role in Injustice 2’s campaign The lowest step, in fact, could only be reserved for a title where not only Batman, but also the entire DC universe manages to shine. Let’s talk about Injustice 2, the fighting game created in 2017 by NetherRealm Studios that is truly in a state of grace. After the excellent Injustice: Gods Among Us, in fact, the team led by Ed Boon managed to improve the combat and progression system, while bringing an impressive roster to the scene. Sure, the multiplayer isn’t as populated as it was a few years ago, but the campaign still deserves the attention of Dark Knight fans even today. See also Assassin's Creed Valhalla encourages us to explore the Viking lands for free for a limited time

2. Batman: Arkham Asylum Batman: Arkham Asylum is still a fun action game today Here we are finally at the title that started the rebirth of video games dedicated to the Batman. Batman: Arkham Asylum succeeded in the incredible feat of being attractive not only to fans of the DC universe, but also to the most hardcore players, attracted by a combat system that is still enjoyable after more than 10 years. With the plot written by an exceptional author like Paul Dini, Arkham Asylum brought the entire world of the masked vigilante to consoles, with constant references to films, comics and animated series. All without forgetting the gameplay, for a third-person action adventure that is extraordinary not only to look at, but also to play.