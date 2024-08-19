Top 10 all time

The 2024 Austrian GP weekend promises to remain in the pantheon of the greatest sporting memories of the career of Pecco Bagnaia. Not only for the absolute supremacy demonstrated on the track but also for what this domination brings with it in terms of numbers. The one collected yesterday at the Red Bull Ring was in fact the 25th career victory in top class of the #1 Ducati. With this result Bagnaia reaches the tenth place of all time an absolute legend like the American Kevin Schwantzworld champion in 1993.

Pecco beats Pecco

With numbers in hand it is not difficult to realise that Bagnaia’s ‘2024 version’ is the best ever. Pecco has already won seven GPs this year, the same number he achieved in 2022 and 2023. This year, however, the Italian has reached this figure when there are still nine races left in the season, with the possibility therefore of further increasing his loot. The current streak of eight consecutive podiums it is also already the best of Pecco’s entire career in a single championship, surpassing the seven at the end of 2023.

But so many points, but Martinator is there

In terms of absolute points obtained, the comparison is only possible with 2023, due to the presence of the Sprint races, but even in this case Bagnaia beats BagnaiaAfter 11 GPs in 2023 his points were 260, this year they are 275. All these records obtained by the reigning world champion make the season even more worthy of applause. Jorge Martin: at this point in the championship last year the Spaniard had 210 points and was 50 points behind Pecco. Now those points have become 270 and the gap is just five points. Really the results of one are pushing the other to improve and vice versa.