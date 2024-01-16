This Monday the awards were held in London (England) The Bestthe prestigious distinctions made by the Fifa for several years after not renewing his contract with France Football to present the Ballon d'Or.

There are several awards that were presented at the prestigious gala, including best male and female soccer player, best coaches, ideal eleven, fair play award, among others.

However, the prize that steals all eyes is the The Best the best in the world, which this year was won by the Argentine star Lionel Messi after winning the tiebreaker over the Norwegian Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Also nominated for the award, he finished third.

This is how voting is carried out in The Best

The nominees for The Best of Fifa awards are chosen by a vote of a group of experts from the entity and football interest groups, each person must choose their first three in each category.

Then the captains and coaches of each team registered for the competition enter the scene. Fifa, who vote for the best player and best coach of the year. In addition, more than 300 journalists from around the world cast their respective votes, as well as fans, who vote on the website of the Fifa.

Each group represents 25 percent of the vote. On this occasion, technicians and journalists chose Haaland, while fans and captains leaned towards Messi, tying at 48 points.

“In the event of a tie for first place, the nominee with the most five-point votes cast by his or her own group of voters (in this case the team captains) wins,” explains the Fifa in his web page.

For this reason, the Argentine Lionel Messi won the award The Best, he finished first most times in the captains' votes.

