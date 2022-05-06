The past, present and future of the thirty years of volleyball in El Algar cannot be understood without the surname Barón. The sisters Esperanza, Mamen, Irene and Isabel have been vital in the most recent successes of FC Cartagena-Algar Surmenor, first as players at different times and currently as fans (and some coaches) of this leading women’s club in the Region. Everything was raised by Juan Sáez, the son of a miner from Cabezo Rajao de La Unión.

The Barons have lived very close to this mining complex for decades. The father of the family, Javier from Córdoba, arrived at the old town of Peñarroya when he was 8 years old and later met his wife, María del Carmen Barceló from Union, to settle definitively in the municipality of La Unión. From the marriage were born Esperanza (31 years old), Mamen (30), Irene (27) and Isabel (21). Also Javier (25) and Jesus (23).

No one could have guessed then that the four daughters would be traced in tastes, to start a saga of volleyball players. Esperanza began first, almost at the beginning of the 21st century, then encouraged by the performance of Juan Sáez in introducing this sport in the educational centers of the area. It was achieved by this physical education teacher, alma mater of the current most important club in the Region and model in youth work.

At 9 years old he was part of the bases, at 16 he already debuted in Second and with 19 in First; he will turn 22 in full European



The Barón sisters soaked up all this, perhaps also moved because their father practiced it in Murcia when he was a student. “They have always been very close, also at school. There they were offered the opportunity to play volleyball. They were not bad at it and they have been following one after another ». Esperanza, who is now an opponent, defended herself in all positions, especially in the libero position; Irene, who also aspires to a public position, chose to be an installer in Algar Surmenor; while Mamen and Isabel continued their older sister’s tradition as a libero. They all played together at the bases and they were all called up by the Murcian team. Mamen and Isabel are the only two who came to coincide in the same Algar Surmenor team. The first was the starter and the second the substitute.

The sisters Isabel, Irene, Esperanza and Mamen Barón.



All this happened in the golden moment of Algarian volleyball. The club managed to be promoted in 2019 to the highest category of this sport after several failed attempts, and stay for two years. That is when Isabel’s talent truly blossomed, the youngest of the Barón family and one of the jewels of this admirable quarry that grows in the School Pavilion of the Cartagena Provincial Council.

The living room lamps



«I always saw my older sisters play volleyball in the Carmelites. I saw them every day. So, Juan Sáez asked all the girls if they wanted to practice this sport. In the end, I grew up with that,” says the youngest of the Barón, who is studying Teaching and is 21 years old. At 9 she was already signed up on the bases, although she also finished off a few balls in the living room at home. “If I haven’t broken two hundred lamps, I haven’t broken any.” At 16 she made her debut in Superliga2 and at 19 she was already part of the first Algarian squad that played in the elite, under the orders of André Collin.

Now, Isabel will blow out the candles of her 22 years in France. The youngest of the Barón has just been summoned by the absolute Spanish team to attend the European Championship, which will take place there from May 26. The coach, the abanillero Pascual Saurín, has taken good note of the advances of the unionense libero. Especially this season, when he signed for Cajasol from Seville and established himself as a starter in the top flight.

“I am the only libero in the squad and that has given me the confidence to have a good year, both collectively and personally. I have a lot of self-confidence and things have gone very well.” Even Seville left Isabel, who is the youngest of the Barón but the first to fly from the Region to play in the elite. «I had never left La Unión. Nor what I expected. Last summer we descended with Algar Surmenor and they called me from Cajasol».

This good year has been rewarded for Isabel. It is her first call with the national team. And it’s big, for a European. On vacation, from May 9 to 22, she begins the concentration in the CAR of San Cugat. Going to France is the best auction of the Barón sisters. “It’s a dream. And hopefully this is the first of many calls.