Atlético got come back from a game that had been very difficult for him with Muniain’s goal and the good minutes of Athletic in the first half. But those of Simeone are a convinced leader, capable of recovering from the blows and with a pair above formed by Luis Suárez and Marcos Llorente that causes havoc.

With the three points in your pocket after turning the scoreboard, Atlético caught up by recovering matchday 18, postponed by the temporary Filomena, and maintains the leadership with six points ahead of Barcelona and eight points over Real Madrid. After three consecutive punctures at the Wanda Metropolitano, the team needed to get strong again at home and already he has 62 points in 26 games, where he has only missed 16.

A score thate is already the best in the history of the club in the league at this point in the championship. With 19 wins, five draws and two losses (50 goals for and 18 against), The rojiblancos continue to command with a determined step in the fight for the title despite the growth of their rivals for the tournament. In the last title, in the 2013-14 season, Atlético ended matchday 26 after tie at two in the derby against Real Madrid as third place with 61 points, three less than the whites, two less than Barcelona and one less than at this point. Atlético would end up taking the tournament with 90 points.

With Simeone, he would also reach 61 points in the first 26 league games in the 2017-18 season, although at that time he was second to five points behind Barcelona. Finally, the mattress team ended up deflating and although it maintained second place, it was very far from the champion (Barcelona with 93 points, 15 more than Atlético). They are the only three occasions in the history of the club that has exceeded 60 points at this stage of the championship and all of them have come with Cholo on the bench.

If we go back to the 1995-96 course, the year of the Double, Atlético ended matchday 26 with 58 points, the same figure as in the 2015-16 season, where they would fight for the title until the penultimate matchday with the puncture in the visit to the I raised. Simeone’s numbers speak for themselves. Except for that season of the Double, eight of the nine seasons with the most Atlético points in its history at this point have been with the Argentine coach on the bench. Of course, it must be taken into account that during a stage of the championship the triumphs added two points instead of three. With this new victory, Atlético does not forget match by match, but they have the right to dream big.