While it’s not as glamorous as having a striker with 97 pace and 94 shooting, passing is still an incredibly important attribute, especially for those with a less direct approach to the game.

With that in mind, here are the best passers in EA Sports FC 24 to help turn your team into Guardiola’s best Barcelona.

Despite playing just 13 league games for Barcelona last season, Hansen finished with 11 goals and six assists in the F League. In the 2020/21 season, Hansen finished with a league-high 18 assists for the Barcelona, ​​continually showing their incredible range of passes in Spain and for Norway.

The right winger is the 11th best player in EAFC 24, with an impressive overall rating of 90. Her 88 passing is well complemented by 90 dribbling, 89 pace and 86 shooting to make her a formidable all-rounder.

The 38-year-old may have lowered his overall score, which now sits at 87, but his incredible 89 passes remain unaffected. The central midfielder has consistently been one of the best passers in the world over the last decade, something reflected in his 92 long passes, 91 short passes and 91 vision.

Understandably, Modric also has the PlayStyle trivela due to his love for the outside of the foot pass.

Eriksen, another former Tottenham central midfielder, ranks slightly above Modric in the top ten. The Manchester United player also has 89 passes, but has slightly more complete statistics.

Eriksen also has several different passing specific playing styles, including incisive pass, long ball pass, whipped pass and dead ball. The 83 overall midfielder also has a five-star weak foot.

Considered the second-best passer in La Liga, Parejo is generally seen as Squad Building Challenge fodder for Ultimate Team players. Despite being 86 overall, his 49 pace and 69 physicality don’t make him a great option.

However, Parejo may be a more usable asset in Career mode due to his fantastic 90 passes. He also has the long ball pass and the dead ball PlayStyle, as well as the ping pass.

Perhaps a little unfortunate not to be higher up the list, Messi comes in at number six. If we go back a few years, he would have been at least in the top three, but his 90 card has received some downgrades in recent years.

Still, Messi has 90 passes, in addition to having technical and tiki-taka playing styles, among others. He will still be incredibly fun to use.

Despite receiving an overall one-point downgrade to his now 86-rated card, Alexander-Arnold’s passing has increased to 90 in EAFC 24. His other stats are pretty mediocre for a player of his level, but his 93 in crosses, 91 in long passes and 90 vision compensates for them.

Like Messi, the right-back may feel a bit complicated by not being taller, but he is competing with some titans of the aerial game.

Like Parejo, Kroos has largely been seen as fodder in Ultimate Team in recent years. Now that he’s fallen to an 86-rated card, that’s probably truer than ever.

His 90 passes are incredible, but his 51 pace makes him too easy to overlook in central midfield. However, the 33-year-old has a five-star weak foot.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner is by far the best player in the sport, with a 91 rating that includes 91 passing, 92 dribbling, 90 shooting and 82 pace from midfield.

Her five-star weak foot and slick movement will make her nearly unplayable, with her game-best 94 short passes. The midfielder could be essential.

There is one player who stands alone as the best passer in EAFC 24; Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City central midfielder has 94 passes (yes, 94) and incredible 95 vision and crosses, as well as 94 short and long passes.

His total is three more than Putellas in second place, and the Belgian’s 88 shots and 87 dribbles also make him an absolute monster. He is a fair winner of the pass crown.