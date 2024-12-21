In Spain, the Christmas It has a sweet soundtrack that starts with nougats and polka dots and culminates with the undisputed protagonist of Three Kings Day, the roscón. This delicious bun, decorated with candied fruits and almondsis much more than a dessert, it is a tradition that symbolizes family unity and the perfect closing of the Christmas holidays. However, not all roscones are the same. While some are a mere commercial representation of this classic, others elevate the dining experience to a higher level of excellence. This is the case of ‘La Duquesita’, a century-old pastry which has been awarded the title of Best Roscón de Reyes Artesano de Madrid in the 2025 Championship.

The contest, held last Monday at the iconic Casa de la Panadería in the Plaza Mayor and organized in collaboration with the Tourism area of ​​the Madrid City Council, brought together ten of the best pastry chefs in the capital.

The final decision was in the hands of a luxury jury, chaired by the renowned pastry chef Paco Torreblanca. Along with him, experts such as Ricardo Vélez, from ‘Moulin Chocolat’; Alejandro García, winner of the championship in 2024; Estela Gutiérrez, from ‘Estela Hojaldres’; Jordi Butrón, from ‘Espai Sucre’; Benjamin Estienne, professor of ‘Le Cordon Bleu’; and gastronomic critics such as José Carlos Capel and Bea Garaizabal, from the Madrid Academy of Gastronomy, evaluated the roscones in a blind tasting and the Roscón de Reyes from La Duquesita stood out for its elegance in flavora perfect texture and the harmony of its aromas and toppingscrowned as the best in Madrid and consolidating its place among the best in Spain.

Where is La Duquesita located?

La Duquesita, with more than 100 years of history, is located in the Fernando VI street, number 2a few minutes from the bus stop metro Alonso Martínez and near the Museum of Romanticismeither.









How much does the best roscón in Madrid cost?

The traditional roscón, made by master pastry chef Oriol Balagueris available in different versions: brioche without filling, cream, truffle or toasted cream, and is decorated with candied fruits, almonds and two types of sugar. This delicacy has a price of 28 euros and is produced totally handmadeguaranteeing the highest quality in each piece.

Finally, it is important to highlight that the roscón It can only be reserved and purchased directly in the store of Ferdinand VI. In that sense, the pastry shop has revealed through its social networks that, to ensure the freshness and excellence that have earned it this prestigious award, the establishment will produce a limited number of units each day in his workshop.