New talents never stop appearing in Argentina. Nowadays, it seems that we have a guaranteed present and future in the Argentine national team. On this occasion, we are going to generate a ranking of the best Argentine midfielders currently taking into account their versatility, creativity, speed, precision and technical ability,
They are in charge of making the team work, a very difficult position that requires a lot of security. In 90min we tell you who the chosen ones are.
More news about the Argentine national team
He is going through his first year playing in Europe and was doing very well until his minor injury a few days ago.
In Boca he was the undisputed 5, he changed the face of the team, he was always a very clear and concise player, with good anticipation and recovery of the ball. Selection level.
Lo Celso is a footballer who unfortunately has had bad luck within the National Team when important events were approaching, however, absolutely every time he played he performed and delivered at his best level.
At club level, he has been playing little at Tottenham, but he keeps the statistics in his favor. Creative footballer with a lot of technique.
Luckily for Paredes, the planets aligned so that the player can perform well both in Rome and in Argentina, having a context and teammates that help him enhance his game. He is precise and has a wide vision of the game that allows him time to analyze the play.
It is difficult to find a bad game or where the team's performance was poor.
One of the most questioned but who has managed to keep several people quiet. He does tireless work in the middle of the field, manages and shapes the game in his favor, he is, as he was nicknamed at the time “the little engine” of the Argentine National Team, he became vital for the team.
He is probably one of the best Argentines currently active in European football. Every time he enhances his level more, he has the ability to score goals or generate assists, very solid in his position.
If Enzo is on, there is no one to stop him. However, there is a reality and that is that since he settled at Chelsea his level seems to have dropped. The context, teammates and other analysis topics make it seem that Fernández is not going through his best stage after having been high for a long time after the World Cup.
Despite this, it is essential, imagining an Argentina without it would be an aberration.
Quality. He has scoring ability, he is unbalancing, he has movements that make him different and allow him to stand out in small spaces.
The best Argentine midfielder and even the one with the best current presence in the world, has a superlative level both in his club and with the albiceleste.
#Argentine #midfielders #today #Ranked
Leave a Reply