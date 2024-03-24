If we are sure of one thing, it is that in football it does not matter how well or badly you play as long as you win, and for that it is necessary that, beyond the fact that the goals may come from other positions, the forwards fulfill their duty. role and score goals.
In the current scene, Argentine forwards are showing the world that this new generation has a level on par with the most prestigious leagues. In 90min we are going to make a ranking of the best forwards of Argentine nationality currently.
Despite being 36 years old, the Argentine born in Lomas de Zamora had his best performance throughout his career in the last season. Fluminense. He became a figure of the team and accumulated a total of 40 goals in 60 games, in the Libertadores Cup It was one of the most important for the Flu to advance and obtain its first Cup.
Currently, in the Atletico Madrid He is going through a complicated stage, where he starts his games from the substitute bench, he was not called up for the friendly match with the national team and it is rumored that he may leave the club at the end of the year. Despite this, in every opportunity that Angelito has to enter, he contributes his grain of sand.
He has played 910 minutes of which he started 6 in the starting eleven and scored 7 goals.
Already recurring in the Argentine National Team and a very necessary player for the Fiorentina. Many times he was questioned, especially in his calls to the majors, however, he is a footballer who performs every time he enters the field of play and for that reason, the coaching staff decides to continue calling him up.
This season he has become 10 goals in 29 games.
Under no circumstances can it be missing from a list like this. An old acquaintance, who has brought many joys to every team he has played in and of course, to the Argentine team.
He is the owner of Benfica and in the National Team, in both he maintains a high level, crowned by goals and assists.
Without a doubt, Paulo Dybala He has made notable improvement in his career. Since his arrival at Rome He is one of the pillars of the team, he maintains the same number of goals per season and is always taken into account by the team despite the fact that he has had a lot of bad luck in his call-ups.
And if we talk about essentials, the first name that appears is his. Years will pass and Leo will continue to be that player who has to be on the field despite any external factor because the difference when he plays and when he is absent is noticeable.
Nowadays he finds himself in a league that perhaps doesn't have the level of competition he was used to or even the style of play. He has 3 goals in the 3 games he played out of 6 this season due to injury.
The spider knows how to stand out in the Manchester City despite having a very high level of competition. He has played almost all the games of the season, he has scored 14 goals and 5 of them are in the Champions League.
As for the Argentine National Team, he is a permanent call-up for Lionel Scaloni and competes for the position with Lautaro Martínez.
He is without a doubt, currently, the best Argentine forward. Maintains Inter as an absolute pointer of the A series, He has almost the same number of goals as games played. Despite the bad fortune in the round of 16 of the Champions where he missed his penalty, he is the undisputed figure of the Italian team.
He is a player who has been highly questioned and criticized for his performance in the Argentine National Team since he cannot convert with the Albiceleste team despite having many clear chances of doing so.
