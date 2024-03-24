Every team needs a solid defense to ensure a clean sheet. Therefore, we decided to make a list of the names of the best Argentine defenders today, from the elegance of players like Tagliafico to the unbreakable strength of Cuti Romero.
High-level player, waiting to be called up by the Argentine national team. He plays in Ligue 1 and is one of the best defenders in said league.
Nowadays he is not having a good season at Atlético Madrid, but he does perform well when he is called up to the Argentine National Team. In fact, Scaloni considers him a starter in certain games and he always has a few minutes to show himself on the field.
Fundamental player at Bournemouth. He has control, vision of the game, technique, he is intelligent, he recovers all the balls, without a doubt a pillar in the defense. This season he has had very favorable statistics, and if there is something that Senesi has as an extra point, it is that he is a scoring central defender.
In Lyon's defense he is fundamental, brave, when he has the space to assist he does not hesitate to do so and goes on the attack frequently. He meets a good level at the club and national team level.
He is one of the footballers who has improved his level of play the most in recent times. Undisputed starter in Benfica, he is currently having a regular season, and there is no doubt that the best version of him is in the National Team.
He has had bad luck lately with fairly frequent injuries, however, it is not for nothing that he is nicknamed “the butcher.” When Licha is on the playing field he is key, he manages the timing and does not hesitate when he is pressured.
Both at Tottenham and the Argentine National Team, Cuti Romero proved to be one of the best centre-backs in the world, with great confidence. He has been at a high level for a long time, it is not enough for him to be the best in his position, he also converts every time he can and plays all the games, whether official or not, with great intensity.
