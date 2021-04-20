Video game consoles have been offering a satisfying experience with a controller in our hands for decades. However, every player knows that there are titles that need a complement to be enjoyed one hundred percent. There are the strategy games and its keyboard and mouse, the driving games and its steering wheel and the fighting games and its stick. Arcadian. In that sense, today we want to talk to you about the best arcade stick for Xbox. Those that will elevate your experience to another level and make you feel like you are back in a recreative room, playing the games of a lifetime in the best possible way.

These are products with the same function, but with different prices depending on the characteristics, materials and a host of conditions that, as always, are designed for all types of players, depending on their purchasing power. It doesn’t matter if you want to play Street Fighter, Tekken, Dragon Ball or Mortal Kombat. These arcade sticks will make you enjoy the most intense fights in your favorite video games like never before.

The best arcade sticks for Xbox

Hori Fighting Stick α

With a recommended price of 199.99 euros, the Hori Fighting Stick α It is a great option for those who are looking for a premium product. This stick was launched at the end of this year with Xbox Series X in mind, so this is the next generation arcade stick par excellence. It is compatible with Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, has a turbo function with three settings, an accessible interior to change components and an easily removable top panel to change the design.

Hori Real Arcade Pro V Kai

Before the launch of the Fighting Stick α, the Real Arcade Pro V Kai from Hori it was the predominant model. Its price of 169.99 euros and its compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC make it a fantastic option if you are still playing on Microsoft’s two-generation machine. It has a Hayabusa joystick, with a response time 15% lower; and Kuro buttons, which wear 60% less.

Krom Kumite NXKROMKMT

If you are looking for a more affordable option that is still compatible with older generations of consoles, this Krom Kumite NXKROMKMT is what you need. It has a price of 54.90 euros and is one of the best valued products on the platform. It has a mechanical arcade joystick and buttons, an ultra-resistant structure, eight main buttons, turbo mode and two macros.

Subsonic Pro Fight

Subsonic – Pro Fight Arcade Stick (PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, PS3) Ultra-resistant steel joystick with microswitch contacts for greater strength and perfect precision.

Designed for the most demanding gamers with 8 action buttons with blade contacts (Leag switch): smoother blade, quieter and very sensitive.

AUTO function to trigger very fast repetitive hits and COMBO to program and launch hits and special moves with a single button.

There are still more affordable options for all budgets and that is precisely the case of the Subsonic Pro Fight Arcade Stick, which has a current price of 35.28 euros and which, according to its file, is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox One S. It has an ultra-resistant steel joystick, eight action buttons, programmable Auto and Combo functions and pleasant ergonomics thanks to “soft touch” coating.

PXN 0082

More or less in a similar price range we have the PXN 0082, which is available for 41.99 euros and has the great advantage of its compatibility with Xbox One, PC and other consoles, something that does not happen so often. Weighing less than a kilogram, it is one of the lightest arcade sticks, which will surely be appreciated once we are red-handed in the middle of a fight.