It’s April 1 again on Friday. For years this has been a day full of jokes in the Netherlands and abroad. The mother of all April Fools’ Day jokes is exactly 60 years old this week. In 1962, the Netherlands was in turmoil because an image of Easter Island was said to have washed up in Zandvoort. It turned out to be a joke by sculptor Edo van Tetterode. Is this the best Dutch April Fool’s joke? We are curious about your favourite.

