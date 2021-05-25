For a couple of generations, consoles stopped being used solely for gaming, since little by little they became multimedia centers. If the first Xbox already allowed us to copy complete music discs to its hard drive and listen to its background music while playing games with personalized playlists such as Project Gotham Racing 2With Xbox 360 this was simplified, since it allowed to play music directly from a USB in the background in any game.
The best apps to listen to music on Xbox while you play
Since the arrival of Xbox One All this took its next step, giving a warm welcome to the applications that allow us to play music in the background to enjoy our games with a more personalized touch and without many complications. That is why we have decided to bring you the5 best apps to listen to music on Xbox while you play.
Spotify
This has become one of the favorite applications of users worldwide, thanks to its extensive catalog of albums, songs, weekly recommendations and podcasts. With Spotify You can create hundreds of playlists to enhance your games with music in the background. This application offers us the possibility of controlling the music from our mobiles so as not to interrupt the game, although we can also go to the next song from the menu of our console.
Spotify has two versions, one free where we can enjoy its entire catalog, with the only disadvantage of the presence of occasional ads that will pause your playback for a few seconds. However, this may change if you decide to opt for its Premium version and end those ads for a more enjoyable and complete experience with high-quality audios.
Cloud Music Player
With Cloud Music Player you can be in control of your music no matter where it is stored. This application allows you to play your songs offline through a connected USB or easily link your Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive accounts to have all your albums at your disposal.
Cloud Music Player has a advanced search system It makes it easy for you to navigate your music so you don’t have any complications finding the perfect soundtrack for the game, just like Spotify you can play the music in the background while you’re playing.
Simple Background Music Player
If you do not have an internet connection, with Simple Background Music Player you can listen to your music through a USB on your console. All you have to do is create a folder with the name of ” Xbox Music Library ” where you must save all the songs you want to enjoy in the background. This application allows you to play files in MP3, M4A, MP4, FLAC and WMA formats.
Soundcloud
The focus of Soundcloud is very similar to Spotify but more limited, since, despite having more than 150 million tracks, the latest songs are only available with GO + mode, which is a monthly subscription Premium service from € 12.99 a month. Still, the free version lets you find playlists for games, multi-device control, custom playlists, and background music.
Groove music
Groove music is the Xbox version of the Windows 10 Groove app, which allows you to play your music saved in the cloud via Xbox. Previously, it had a Premium service in the style of Spotify, but it was closed in January 2018. Currently it only allows the reproduction of music stored in One Drive, therefore, this application is the one that has the most limited functionalities of all the previous ones .
We hope that this article helps you to enjoy the games of your favorite games with the music that you love in the background.
