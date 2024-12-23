Santa Claus, with whom you can talk through ChatGPT, is about to enter our homes and, possibly, almost everyone reading this knows a family member or friend who sends congratulations images downloaded from the Internet.

If you want your loved ones to be more original this year when wishing you happy holidays for WhatsApp either Telegramyou can pass this article to him so he knows easy-to-use editing apps to create your own digital Christmas cards.

canva

You can create your congratulations from scratch or use the wide variety of templates that the program offers. You just need to be registered and give free rein to your imagination to create a card for these important dates. canva allows to use stickers or stock images, but you can also drag the ones you have saved to your gallery to give them a more personal touch.

Adobe Spark

It is a quick, simple and free way to create Christmas cards thanks to its pre-designed templates that you can edit to personalize them. To use it, you have to registerbut after doing it Its operation is very intuitive. It has almost a million stock images and you can also enter your own photos.

Picsart Photo Editor

It is designed for editing photographs and has many stickers Christmas to tune them. Furthermore, it allows place texts and filters and use retouching tools the images.

PNP–Portable North Pole

Adults can create video personalized congratulations from Santa Claus for the little ones. There is access to tens of thousands of pronunciations of children’s names in English, Spanish, French and Italian. It has paid content, but there are also free trial videos.

Christmas Photo Frames

It allows you to decorate photographs of your loved ones with Christmas decorations to accompany your congratulations through social networks.

It is only available for Androidbut it has lots of designs to create perfect postcards for this time of year. The application has effects, frames and designs that you can combine with your own photographs to give them a Christmas touch.

Christmas Dance 3D

Also for Androidyou can download this app to create a video with you, your family and your friends like Santa Claus and his helper elves. It’s as easy as choosing a video and cropping the faces within the platform, which will be added as faces of the animated characters.

Dance Yourself

This application is available both on Android as on iOS and it is quite similar to the previous one. Users can cut out the faces of certain people to place them into dancing Christmas characters. There are some videos that allow the Internet user to even choose the genre. of Santa’s helper elves.





