The spring season of anime is just a few days away from its premiere, for this reason we will tell you what series it will bring and what they will be about, so that you can decide which ones you will follow during this new installment. We will see again Studio MAPPA with hell’s paradise already ufotable with Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer, among others.

To start, we have the return of several anime series, second and third seasons full of expectations, we will remember them below.

The second and third seasons for spring 2023

Ousama Ranking: Yuuki no Takarabako

Boji will return on April 13, 2023, It seems that their adventures will have the same warmth as always. Our favorite heir will seek to form his own kingdom, however, he will not leave his family behind. His new journeys will still have to intersect with the negative energies of the demons.

In this second season we will discover what will happen to Despa, Desha and Ouken, the triad of brothers who seek salvation and the power to stay together. Slowly the mysteries will be cleared, however, there is nothing to fear, Boji’s goodness will not allow pain to rule.

The anime comes again from the hand of the Aniplex promotion. The spring season will make Boji bloom again at the hands of Kaze and each of his family and friends.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen

On April 9, 2023 we will once again have the most extraordinary triad of demon hunters on our screens. Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke will have to work alongside the pillars of love and mist, which will lead them to a battle on the verge of doom.

Hunters are in for a beating and some losses, as always. However, Ufotable’s animation will be perfect and after the movie, the World Tour and the special editions of the manga, Kimetsu no Yaiba will return with a lot of energy as a spring season anime.

Dr Stone: New World

What seemed like a rather playful story, turned into a huge saga that places us in a world that will be forced to evolve again. Between political troubles and mysteries, Senku will show us an increasingly mature facet, all this under the beautiful starry sky that does not change despite all the technological advances in the world.

On April 6, 2023, the new season of Dr Stone: New World will premiere as a spring anime.

Not only adventure and fantasy, there will also be romance in 2023

Tonikaku Kawaii second season

The second season of this strange but romantic anime about a casual marriage re-introduces the couple who makes references to the classic tale of the Princess Kaguya. However, a less selfish and much happier story presents itself to us so far.

However, the season only has a launch window in the spring season, contemplating his departure in the month of April, without confirming an exact date yet.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

Finally the dark but romantic fantasy of The Ancient Magus’ Bride. In case you don’t remember the previous events, a magical and somewhat scary being buys a young woman who has fallen from grace under the promise of marriage. And although things obviously start with mistrust and fear on the part of Chise, the protagonist, slowly the couple of characters learn to live together and get to appreciate each other. So now it’s time to start a new stage in your lives.

As Chise is enrolled in a strange Academy, several dangerous scenarios begin to unfold.

In 2019 the first season was released, and after a few years it finally arrives the second installment for spring that will be released on April 6, 2023.

The anime that will debut in the spring season 2023

dark anime

jigokuraku

hell’s paradise will arrive on April 1, 2023 and it will be the MAPPA Studios series that will shine while the other popular anime continue without announcing news —Chainsaw Man and the last part of Attack on Titan—.

This new anime will be full of folklore and a bloody supernatural essence that is set in a historical setting when Japan was still Edo. In addition, it will be based on one of the great myths of humanity’s ambitions. Just as Gilgamesh in Mesopotamia searched for the apple of immortality, these new characters will embark on a path in search of salvation from eternal rest.

It is worth mentioning that the animation is incredible.

My Home Hero

It will show us a story full of darkness and revenge. A father will have to manage to protect the family from him.

The launch window is scheduled for the month of April.

Dead Mount Death Play

It will be a new and amazing isekai format, this time Square Enix will present us with greater darkness and a dangerous adventure full of tones.

It will arrive in the spring 2023 anime season on April 10.

The new and romantic anime of 2023

Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia

It is one of the most anticipated spring animeif you suffer from insomnia, this project is definitely for you. It focuses on a young couple who will be accompanied by the weight of insomnia while they get to know each other and appreciate the different nuances of life.

It will be released on April 10, 2023.

Oshi no Ko

From the hand of the creator of Kaguya-sama: Love is a War, comes a new comedy that criticizes the idol industry. It has the laugh guarantee seal on its delivery.

Oshi no Ko It will be out on April 12, 2023.

Mashle

A young man living in a magical world will suffer the same fate as Rock Lee from Naruto. That’s right, he will be unable to use magic and will be forced to optimize his physical strength, which directly involves his muscles. Between difficulties and laughter, we will follow the demanding path of him.

Mashle will be part of the anime catalog for April, it will hit the screens on April 8, 2023.

Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru

On April 1, by the hand of Madhouse, we will receive a gamer anime in its most romantic perspective. The protagonist will realize her partner’s betrayal, after which she will have a small trauma that will not allow her to trust others, from that moment on she will label all gamers as unfaithful.

However, after meeting a boy whom she will have to help level up in her MMORPG, things slowly start to change.

A special spinoff

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Bakuen wo!

The spin-off of konosuba It will arrive in the April season focused on Megumi, of the clan that handles fire. It seems that the story will follow her as she has to face some kind of goddess.

Its premiere is scheduled for April 5, 2023, however, we still do not know what day it will land in the West. Although, laughter and action are guaranteed.

Well, now you only have to choose the anime series that you will follow this spring.

