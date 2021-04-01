Be able to access your mobile apps from the computer or Pc surely fix some problems when you are out of battery or forgot your phone elsewhere.

But also, a emulator Android can be a tool to access smartphone games or, if you are a mobile programmer, test your creations directly from your computer, either Windows or Mac.

These are the best Android emulators for PC.

The best Android emulators

If you have been thinking about trying a android emulator but you don’t finish deciding on one, here are some, all free, that you should try. The best thing about them is that you will be able to get them working in a couple of minutes.

There are multitudes of emulators, What Bluestacks or others more focused on games like KO Player or MEmuAlthough if you are looking for something closer to what is in a mobile, there are also the official ones.

To test Android functions, the official emulator is Android Studio. Installing it is not that difficult and the latest versions provide great performance. Google has improved it a lot in the latest versions and it is also easy to download and test recent versions of Android, including for example Android 11. You can test old versions of Android with it and emulate the camera, calls or GPS.

Bluestacks is one of the oldest and most popular Android emulators.

MEmu and KOPlayer are primarily intended to test the execution of games on desktop platforms. In the first, its main virtue is the continuous support and the arrival of frequent updates that incorporate new features so that its operation is fluid. In the second, the support for functions such as hardware acceleration and the OpenGL graphics engine stand out. Unfortunately this is only compatible with Windows.

Outside of the “official” alternative, Bluestacks It is one of the most popular and oldest Android emulators for Windows. The latest version, BlueStacks 4 It is based on Android Nougat 7.1.2, which guarantees compatibility with most current games, but it can be used without problems to run popular applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook or any other utility. Among other things, it includes multi-window support.

By last, ARChon It is an emulator that is installed as a Google Chrome extension, so it is not necessary to exit the browser. In this way, it is possible to install and run applications or games for Android through their APK files, although, before they can be installed, they must be “transformed” through a tool offered by the creator himself. ARChon.